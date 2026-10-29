EQS-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Forecast lowered due to deterioration in the transaction environment

EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Forecast lowered due to deterioration in the transaction environment



29-Oct-2026 / 20:07 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Essen, October 29, 2026: The Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE ("Instone") assumes, against a backdrop of continued below-average forecasting certainty, that the targets communicated for the 2026 financial year will most likely not be achieved. The persistently high level of macroeconomic and political uncertainty, including the rise in interest rates during the third quarter of 2026, is having a stronger than expected impact on the willingness of private and institutional investors to complete transactions. The assumption underlying the original forecast, namely that the conflict in the Middle East would only have a temporary effect on business activities, has not materialized. The increase in interest rates has had a particularly negative impact on demand among private investors. As a result of these uncertainties, the Management Board expects an overall slowdown in decision-making processes on the buyer side, which may lead to the postponement of transactions into the next financial year. At this stage, letters of intent have already been secured for the signing of institutional transactions in the first quarter of 2027. These transactions had originally been planned for conclusion during the current 2026 financial year.

Based on its updated assessment, the Management Board now expects sales for 2026 to reach between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million, with adjusted revenue of approximately EUR 450 million. The adjusted gross margin is expected to improve further to more than 28%, while adjusted earnings after tax are projected to be between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million.

Previously, the Company had expected to achieve the lower end of its guidance ranges, which envisaged sales of EUR 650 million to EUR 750 million, adjusted revenue of EUR 550 million to EUR 600 million, an adjusted gross margin of more than 24%, and adjusted earnings after taxes of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million.

The revised forecast incorporates the results for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year. Revenue during the first three quarters amounted to EUR 288.1 million, compared with EUR 347.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings after taxes totalled EUR 12.2 million, down from EUR 21.4 million in the prior-year period. Sales volume for the first nine months, excluding institutional transactions expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, amounted to EUR 173.3 million, compared with EUR 229.0 million in the previous year.

The Management Board continues to plan a dividend distribution of EUR 0.43 per share for the 2026 financial year.

The full Q3 Quarterly Financial Report will be published on November 5, 2026, and will be available at

The definitions of the key performance indicators mentioned in this release can be found in the glossary on the company’s website:



Investor Relations

Burkhard Sawazki

Grugaplatz 2-4, 45131 Essen

Tel.: +49 (0)201 45355-137

E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de The Management Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE ("Instone") assumes, against a backdrop of continued below-average forecasting certainty, that the targets communicated for the 2026 financial year will most likely not be achieved. The persistently high level of macroeconomic and political uncertainty, including the rise in interest rates during the third quarter of 2026, is having a stronger than expected impact on the willingness of private and institutional investors to complete transactions. The assumption underlying the original forecast, namely that the conflict in the Middle East would only have a temporary effect on business activities, has not materialized. The increase in interest rates has had a particularly negative impact on demand among private investors. As a result of these uncertainties, the Management Board expects an overall slowdown in decision-making processes on the buyer side, which may lead to the postponement of transactions into the next financial year. At this stage, letters of intent have already been secured for the signing of institutional transactions in the first quarter of 2027. These transactions had originally been planned for conclusion during the current 2026 financial year.Based on its updated assessment, the Management Board now expects sales for 2026 to reach between EUR 500 million and EUR 600 million, with adjusted revenue of approximately EUR 450 million. The adjusted gross margin is expected to improve further to more than 28%, while adjusted earnings after tax are projected to be between EUR 25 million and EUR 30 million.Previously, the Company had expected to achieve the lower end of its guidance ranges, which envisaged sales of EUR 650 million to EUR 750 million, adjusted revenue of EUR 550 million to EUR 600 million, an adjusted gross margin of more than 24%, and adjusted earnings after taxes of EUR 35 million to EUR 40 million.The revised forecast incorporates the results for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year. Revenue during the first three quarters amounted to EUR 288.1 million, compared with EUR 347.5 million in the previous year. Adjusted earnings after taxes totalled EUR 12.2 million, down from EUR 21.4 million in the prior-year period. Sales volume for the first nine months, excluding institutional transactions expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, amounted to EUR 173.3 million, compared with EUR 229.0 million in the previous year.The Management Board continues to plan a dividend distribution of EUR 0.43 per share for the 2026 financial year.The full Q3 Quarterly Financial Report will be published on November 5, 2026, and will be available at www.instone.de/en The definitions of the key performance indicators mentioned in this release can be found in the glossary on the company’s website: Glossary: Instone Real Estate Group SE Burkhard SawazkiGrugaplatz 2-4, 45131 EssenTel.: +49 (0)201 45355-137E-Mail: burkhard.sawazki@instone.de



End of Inside Information

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