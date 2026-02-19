EQS-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share



19-Feb-2026 / 20:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share

Essen, February 19, 2026: The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE today jointly agreed to plan a dividend proposal of EUR 0.43 per share at this year's Annual General Meeting. This is significantly higher than the previously communicated minimum dividend of EUR 0,26 per share.

Based on its low financial leverage ratios and a strong liquidity position, the company believes it is in a position to pay a higher dividend while maintaining its growth targets.

This dividend level of EUR 0.43 is expected to be a floor for the coming years. In the medium term, with earnings continuing to rise, a continuous increase in dividends is also planned over time.