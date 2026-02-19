Instone Real Estate Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
|
19.02.2026 20:14:44
EQS-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share
Essen, February 19, 2026: The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE today jointly agreed to plan a dividend proposal of EUR 0.43 per share at this year's Annual General Meeting. This is significantly higher than the previously communicated minimum dividend of EUR 0,26 per share.
Based on its low financial leverage ratios and a strong liquidity position, the company believes it is in a position to pay a higher dividend while maintaining its growth targets.
This dividend level of EUR 0.43 is expected to be a floor for the coming years. In the medium term, with earnings continuing to rise, a continuous increase in dividends is also planned over time.
End of Inside Information
19-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Instone Real Estate Group SE
|Grugaplatz 2-4
|45131 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 201 453 550
|E-mail:
|Investorrelations@instone.de
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NBX80
|WKN:
|A2NBX8
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2278978
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2278978 19-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group AG
Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group AG
|01.12.25
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.05.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.05.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.11.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.10.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.05.24
|Instone Real Estate Group Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|01.12.25
|Instone Real Estate Group Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Instone Real Estate Group AG
|9,66
|-0,51%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street tiefer -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich leichter -- Nikkei beendet Handel in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Donnerstag tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnete Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Verlusten. Der japanische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.