WKN DE: A2NBX8 / ISIN: DE000A2NBX80

19.02.2026 20:14:44

EQS-Adhoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share

EQS-Ad-hoc: Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Dividend payments
Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share

19-Feb-2026 / 20:14 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Real Estate Group SE: Management Board and Supervisory Board plan dividend proposal of EUR 0,43 per share

Essen, February 19, 2026: The Management Board and Supervisory Board of Instone Real Estate Group SE today jointly agreed to plan a dividend proposal of EUR 0.43 per share at this year's Annual General Meeting. This is significantly higher than the previously communicated minimum dividend of EUR 0,26 per share.

Based on its low financial leverage ratios and a strong liquidity position, the company believes it is in a position to pay a higher dividend while maintaining its growth targets.

This dividend level of EUR 0.43 is expected to be a floor for the coming years. In the medium term, with earnings continuing to rise, a continuous increase in dividends is also planned over time.

 

 



End of Inside Information

19-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: Investorrelations@instone.de
Internet: www.instone.de
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2278978

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2278978  19-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

