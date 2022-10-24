|
24.10.2022 11:36:13
EQS-Adhoc: Intershop Communications AG: Imminent change on the Supervisory Board
EQS-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Jena, 24 October 2022 The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Intershop Communications AG, Christian Oecking, today informed the Management Board that he will resign from office with effect from November 30, 2022, for personal reasons. Christian Oecking has served as Chairman of the companys Supervisory Board since June 2016. The Management Board and the Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr Oecking for his many years of dedicated service as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
The Management Board, in consultation with the Supervisory Board, will shortly apply for the court appointment of Mr Frank Fischer, Chairman of the Management Board of Shareholder Value Management AG and longstanding representative of the anchor shareholders of Intershop Communications AG, as a new member of the Supervisory Board. The Supervisory Board intends to elect Mr Fischer as the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board after his appointment.
24-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|English
|Intershop Communications AG
