EQS-Adhoc: Intershop updates forecast for 2022: revenue and earnings forecast reduced, cloud growth forecast unchanged

30.09.2022 08:10:26

30-Sep-2022 / 08:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Jena, 30 September 2022 The Management Board of Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) today decided to adjust the forecast for FY 2022 revenues and earnings on the basis of the performance in the first nine months and the current planning for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company now projects revenues at the prior year level (previously: revenue growth of approx. 10%) and a negative operating result (EBIT) in the lower single-digit million euro range (previously: positive EBIT of at least EUR 1.0 million). The performance of the service business is below managements expectations and the efficiency-enhancing measures initiated at mid-year have not yet shown the planned effect. The Management Board therefore assumes that the shortfall from the previous quarters cannot be offset in the fourth quarter.

The cloud business has shown strong growth to date and management expects it to perform to plan also in the remaining months of the financial year 2022. This is why the forecasts for incoming cloud orders and net new ARR remain unchanged at 20% and 10% growth, respectively.

 

Contact:
Investor Relations
Mercedes Celine Zaremba
T: +49-3641-50-1000
ir@intershop.de

 

30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Intershop Communications AG
Steinweg 10
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641-50-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641-50-1309
E-mail: ir@intershop.de
Internet: www.intershop.de
ISIN: DE000A254211
WKN: A25421
Indices: CDAX, PRIMEALL, TECHALLSHARE
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1453717

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1453717  30-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

