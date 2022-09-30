EQS-Adhoc: Intershop updates forecast for 2022: revenue and earnings forecast reduced, cloud growth forecast unchanged

EQS-Ad-hoc: INTERSHOP Communications AG / Key word(s): Forecast

Intershop updates forecast for 2022: revenue and earnings forecast reduced, cloud growth forecast unchanged



30-Sep-2022

Jena, 30 September 2022 The Management Board of Intershop Communications AG (ISIN: DE000A254211) today decided to adjust the forecast for FY 2022 revenues and earnings on the basis of the performance in the first nine months and the current planning for the fourth quarter of 2022. The company now projects revenues at the prior year level (previously: revenue growth of approx. 10%) and a negative operating result (EBIT) in the lower single-digit million euro range (previously: positive EBIT of at least EUR 1.0 million). The performance of the service business is below managements expectations and the efficiency-enhancing measures initiated at mid-year have not yet shown the planned effect. The Management Board therefore assumes that the shortfall from the previous quarters cannot be offset in the fourth quarter.

The cloud business has shown strong growth to date and management expects it to perform to plan also in the remaining months of the financial year 2022. This is why the forecasts for incoming cloud orders and net new ARR remain unchanged at 20% and 10% growth, respectively.

