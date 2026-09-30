InTiCa Systems Aktie

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WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846

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30.09.2026 14:33:43

EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves on the issuance of a bond with warrants

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Capital measures / Other
InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves on the issuance of a bond with warrants

30-Sep-2026 / 14:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves on the issuance of a bond with warrants

 

Passau, September 30, 2026 – The Board of Directors of InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846, WKN 587484, hereinafter the “Company”) has today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board and based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on July 7, 2026, to issue a bond with warrants with a total nominal value of EUR 3,088,000.00.

The bond with warrants will comprise 3,088 equal-ranking bearer notes with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each, with 666 separate, transferable bearer warrants attached to each note. In total, 2,056,608 detachable bearer warrants will be issued. The notes will have a term of seven years and bear interest at a rate of 4.00% per year on their principal amount. The issue price will be 100% of the nominal amount. The issue date is currently expected to be in the second half of November 2026. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one no-par-value bearer share in InTiCa Systems SE with a pro rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 per share and an exercise price of EUR 1.50.

It is expected that the bond with warrants will be offered to the shareholders in October/November this year by way of a subscription offer without a prospectus. The subscription ratio will be 1,367 : 1.

The company’s core shareholders – PRINTad Verlags-GmbH, Passau, and Global Derivative Trading GmbH, Lehrte – have each given the company an undertaking that they will fully exercise all subscription rights to which they are entitled in respect of the warrant bond. In addition, the core shareholders have given a commitment that they will take up any notes not subscribed by other shareholders through the exercise of their subscription rights, in proportion to their relative shareholdings (backstop). The full placement of the total nominal amount of the bond is thereby secured.

The proceeds from the issuance will be used to strengthen the company’s equity base and to finance its ongoing transformation process. The funds raised will be used to purchase capital goods and production equipment with an individual value exceeding EUR 100,000.00.

The transaction is being handled by BankM AG, Frankfurt am Main, as capital market partner.

 

InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors

 

 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

 

About InTiCa Systems:

InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.

 



End of Inside Information

30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200OHW2F5WI2XCQ46
EQS News ID: 2407902

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2407902  30-Sep-2026 CET/CEST

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