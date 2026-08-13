InTiCa Systems Aktie

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WKN: 587484 / ISIN: DE0005874846

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13.08.2026 09:17:54

EQS-Adhoc: InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves to prepare the change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: InTiCa Systems SE / Key word(s): Other
InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves to prepare the change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

13-Aug-2026 / 09:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

 

InTiCa Systems SE: InTiCa Systems SE resolves to prepare the change from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

 

Passau, August 13, 2026 – The Management Board of InTiCa Systems SE (ISIN DE0005874846, WKN 587484, hereinafter the “Company”) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to prepare the change of the stock market listing of the Company’s shares from the regulated market (Prime Standard) to the open market segment Scale of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and to file the applications required for this purpose.

With this segment change, the Company aims to reduce the regulatory and administrative burden associated with a listing on the regulated market while continuing to ensure its capital market presence and the tradability of its shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Scale is a segment of the open market (SME growth market) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, specifically aimed at growth companies as well as small and medium-sized enterprises, which, in the assessment of the Management Board, better corresponds to the size and capital market orientation of the Company.

The Management Board intends to apply to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange for the revocation of the admission of the Company’s shares to the regulated market pursuant to Section 39 para. 2 sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) of the German Stock Exchange Act (Börsengesetz – BörsG) and, in parallel, to arrange for the inclusion of the shares in the Scale segment pursuant to Sections 16 et seq. of the General Terms and Conditions of Deutsche Börse AG for the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Subject to the fulfilment of these requirements, the Company expects to be able to implement the change in the further course of the current financial year.

The change from the regulated market to the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange is permissible without conducting an accompanying delisting acquisition offer on the basis of the legal amendments introduced by the Standortfördergesetz (Site Promotion Act, “StoFöG”), which largely entered into force on 10 February 2026, as the Company’s shares will continue to be included in a domestic SME growth market (Section 39 (2) sentence 2 no. 3 lit. a) BörsG).

The segment change does not constitute a complete delisting. The tradability of the Company’s shares as well as its capital market presence on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will continue to be ensured at all times.

The Company will keep the capital market informed about the further course of the process in accordance with the legal requirements.

 

InTiCa Systems SE

 

The Board of Directors

 

 CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO

 TEL +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 0

 FAX +49 (0) 851 – 966 92 – 15

 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com 

 

About InTiCa Systems:
InTiCa Systems SE is an international provider of electronic components and systems. Its innovative solutions for the automotive industry, renewable energy, industrial applications and other sectors make a contribution to a more sustainable, networked future. You can find further information at www.intica-systems.com.

Forward-looking statements and predictions

This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems SE which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. We neither intend nor assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements on an ongoing basis as these are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication.

 



End of Inside Information

13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: InTiCa Systems SE
Spitalhofstraße 94
94032 Passau
Germany
Phone: 0851 / 96692 0
Fax: 0851 / 96692 15
E-mail: investor.relations@intica-systems.com
Internet: www.intica-systems.com
ISIN: DE0005874846
WKN: 587484
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200OHW2F5WI2XCQ46
EQS News ID: 2382012

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2382012  13-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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