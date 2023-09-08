|
08.09.2023 09:26:42
EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG extends share buyback
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
Ad-hoc release pursuant to Article 17 MAR
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
ISIN DE0007448508
Listing: Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard)
Berlin, 8 September 2023
IVU Traffic Technologies AG extends share buyback
The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today decided to extend the share buyback program for own shares, which was announced on 2 June 2023 and was previously limited to 30 September 2023, until 15 December 2023 and extend by 100,000 additional shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2019 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2024.
In the period from 2 June 2023 to 15 December 2023 up to 200,000 shares (corresponding to 1.12 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of 3,500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the companys website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.
Contact:
Leon Joneleit
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
End of Inside Information
08-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1721707
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1721707 08-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
