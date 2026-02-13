IVU Traffic Aktie

13.02.2026 11:29:34

EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares

13-Feb-2026 / 11:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved a buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 29 May 2024 to acquire shares in the company for any purpose permitted under section 71 (1) no. 8 of the AktG by 28 May 2029.

In the period from 13 February 2026 to 30 September 2026 up to 100,000 shares (corresponding to 0.56 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of €2,000,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company’s website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.

Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com


End of Inside Information

13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2276218

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2276218  13-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

