IVU Traffic Aktie
WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508
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08.06.2026 11:52:24
EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to conduct a further share buyback
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EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Share buybacks
The Executive Board of IVU Traffic Technologies AG today approved an additional buyback programme for its own shares. The resolution is based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024, to acquire shares of the company until May 28, 2029.
In the period from 10 June 2026 by 30 September 2026 at the latest up to 150,000 shares (corresponding to 0.85 % of the share capital) with a maximum value of €3,500,000 (excluding incidental acquisition costs), the Executive Board plans to repurchase them via the stock exchange (XETRA trading). The shares to be acquired may be used for all purposes permitted by law and for all purposes specified in the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 29, 2024. The share buyback will be carried out by an independent credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the Company independently and uninfluenced by the latter.
IVU Traffic Technologies AG will report on the course of the repurchase on the company’s website www.ivu.com under Investors/IVU Share.
Notifying person: Petra Meiser, Chief Financial Officer
Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin, Germany
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com
End of Inside Information
08-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 85906-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 85906-111
|E-mail:
|kontakt@ivu.de
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|ISIN:
|DE0007448508
|WKN:
|744850
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2341460
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2341460 08-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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