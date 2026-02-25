IVU Traffic Aktie

WKN: 744850 / ISIN: DE0007448508

25.02.2026 11:00:33

EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary financial figures 2025 – IVU again on record course – special dividend proposed

EQS-Ad-hoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Key word(s): Dividend payments
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Preliminary financial figures 2025 – IVU again on record course – special dividend proposed

25-Feb-2026 / 11:00 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, 25 February 2026 | IVU will achieve or exceed its targets in the 2025 financial year. The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will therefore propose a dividend increase and a special dividend to mark the 25th anniversary of the company's listing on the stock exchange to the Annual General Meeting.

The preliminary results now available show that IVU AG will achieve or exceed its targets in the 2025 financial year. The Executive Board now expects revenue of almost € 150 million and an operating result (EBIT) reaching over € 18 million, an increase in each case of more than 10% over the previous year. All key figures are again the highest in company history

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the stock exchange listing of IVU in the 2025 financial year, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will therefore propose increasing the dividend from € 0.28 to € 0.30 and additionally paying a special dividend of € 0.25, making a total of € 0.55 per share.

All figures are preliminary and not yet audited. The final, audited results will be published in the Annual Report 2025 on 26 March 2026 at https://www.ivu.com/investors/financial-reports.

Contact:
René Schwuchow
Investor Relations
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88, 12161 Berlin
T +49.30.85906-0
ir@ivu.de
www.ivu.com


End of Inside Information

25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 85906-0
Fax: +49 (0)30 85906-111
E-mail: kontakt@ivu.de
Internet: www.ivu.de
ISIN: DE0007448508
WKN: 744850
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281130

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281130  25-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

