EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

JDC Group AG: Adjustment of Full-Year Guidance



17-Nov-2026 / 21:12 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Publication of Inside Information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Adjustment of Full-Year Guidance

Wiesbaden, November 17, 2026 – JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), based on its financial results for the third quarter of the current fiscal year, has decided to adjust its financial guidance for the full year.

Group revenue in the third quarter amounted to EUR 64.5 million (prior-year period: EUR 55.1 million; +17.2%). EBITDA amounted to EUR 5.6 million (prior-year period: EUR 2.5 million; >100%).

Group revenue for the first nine months of the year amounted to EUR 208.0 million (prior-year period: EUR 175.9 million; +18.2%). EBITDA amounted to EUR 20.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 11.0 million; +82.1%).

Despite the positive performance during the first nine months and in the third quarter, the Management Board has revised its expectations for the full year. The Group now expects revenue of between EUR 280 million and EUR 300 million (previous guidance: EUR 300 million to EUR 330 million) and EBITDA of between EUR 28 million and EUR 32 million (previous guidance: EUR 35 million to EUR 38 million).

The primary reason for the reduced expectations is the implementation of the AVRG (Altersvorsorgereformgesetz, German Retirement Provision Reform Act), effective January 1, 2027, which provides for the replacement of the existing Riester pension system with a more flexible, capital market-oriented system. Beginning January 1, 2027, eligible German citizens will be able to receive government subsidies for private retirement provision of up to EUR 540 per year under the new AVD (Altersvorsorgedepot, retirement savings account), plus an additional EUR 300 per child per year.

As a result, customers are postponing retirement provision contracts originally planned for the fourth quarter until the new year. Consequently, the year-end business that is typically characteristic of the JDC Group is not expected to materialize in 2026. Instead, this business is expected to be made up in the coming year.

The full Q3 2026 quarterly statement will be published tomorrow as part of the regular quarterly reporting and will be available at https://investor-relations.jdcgroup.de.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de