EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022

13-Nov-2022 / 16:22 CET/CEST

JDC Group AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the fiscal year 2022

Wiesbaden, 13 November 2022 - JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) reports revenues of EUR 115.8 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) of EUR 6.2 million for the first nine months of 2022 on a consolidated basis. This corresponds to an increase in revenues of 12 percent and an increase in EBITDA of 16 percent.

Due to the current insecurity of consumers in Germany and Austria to spend in connection with the Ukraine war, Inflation and the energy crisis, it is currently not clear how strong the year-end business typical of financial product sales will actually be in 2022. Against the backdrop of the difficult underlying conditions, the Management Board is adjusting its forecast for 2022 as a whole. With recurring revenues continuing to rise and Advisortech business growing as planned, the Executive Board assumes a reduced level of new business, particularly in the Advisory segment. At the same time, the Company is already prepared for the dynamic growth expected in the medium term and the cost base has been increased accordingly.

Revenues of EUR 155 to 165 million (instead of EUR 165 to 175 million previously) and EBITDA of between EUR 7.5 and 9.5 million (instead of more than EUR 11 million previously) are now expected at Group level.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de