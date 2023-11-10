EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decides on share buy-back programme

EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG decides on share buy-back programme



10-Nov-2023 / 17:54 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

JDC Group AG decides on share buy-back programme

The Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to make use of the authorisation granted at the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2022 to acquire treasury shares in accordance with Section 71 (1) No. 8 AktG and to acquire up to 350,000 shares in the company from 16 November 2023 until 15 May 2024 at the latest, whereby the buyback is limited to such a number of shares or to a total purchase price of EUR 5 million.

The acquisition is to take place via the stock exchange. The share buyback will be carried out by a securities or credit institution in accordance with the safe harbour provisions of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which will make its decisions on the exact timing of the acquisition of shares in the company independently and uninfluenced by the company. The consideration paid by the company per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not exceed the price of a JDC Group share determined by the opening auction in Xetra trading (or a comparable successor system) on the trading day by more than 10% and may not fall below it by more than 20%.

The shares may be used for all purposes specified in the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 27 July 2022.

The buyback programme will take place in compliance with the provisions of Articles 5, 14 and 15 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation) in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (Delegated Regulation), with the exception of the purpose of the buyback. This is broader than provided for in Art. 5 para. 2 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

All transactions are announced weekly on the company's website at https://www.jdcgroup.de/investor-relations once they have been executed.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de