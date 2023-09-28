|
28.09.2023 10:05:26
EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group
Today, the Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, sold the 687,022 treasury shares held by the Company (corresponding to approximately 5% of the share capital) to Provinzial Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, a subsidiary of Provinzial Holding AG, at a purchase price of EUR 19.00 per share.
JDC Group AG intends to use the proceeds from the sale of approximately EUR 13 million to finance acquisitions and further organic growth.
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
End of Inside Information
28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1736285
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1736285 28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST
