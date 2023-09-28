28.09.2023 10:05:26

EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group

EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group

28-Sep-2023 / 10:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group

Today, the Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, sold the 687,022 treasury shares held by the Company (corresponding to approximately 5% of the share capital) to Provinzial Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, a subsidiary of Provinzial Holding AG, at a purchase price of EUR 19.00 per share.

JDC Group AG intends to use the proceeds from the sale of approximately EUR 13 million to finance acquisitions and further organic growth.

 


Contact:
JDC Group AG

Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de


End of Inside Information

28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JDC Group AG
Söhnleinstraße 8
65201 Wiesbaden
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 611 335322-00
Fax: +49 (0) 611 335322-09
E-mail: info@jdcgroup.de
Internet: http://www.jdcgroup.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9N37
WKN: A0B9N3
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1736285

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1736285  28-Sep-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1736285&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JDC Group AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JDC Group AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JDC Group AG 17,00 -1,45% JDC Group AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ölpreis steigt weiter: ATX wieder in der Gewinnzone -- DAX auf Vortagsniveau -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich mit Verlusten
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigen sich Vorzeichenwechsel. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startet einen neuen Stabilisierungsversuch. Die Anleger in Fernost trennten sich mehrheitlich von Aktien.

Nachrichten