EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group

JDC Group AG sells own shares to Provinzial Group Today, the Management Board of JDC Group AG (ISIN DE000A0B9N37), with the approval of the Supervisory Board, sold the 687,022 treasury shares held by the Company (corresponding to approximately 5% of the share capital) to Provinzial Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, a subsidiary of Provinzial Holding AG, at a purchase price of EUR 19.00 per share. JDC Group AG intends to use the proceeds from the sale of approximately EUR 13 million to finance acquisitions and further organic growth.

Email: funke@jdcgroup.de Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de

