EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik provides revenue and earnings outlook for 2023

14-Feb-2023

Based on a resolution passed by the Executive Board today, JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) announces key figures of the guidance for fiscal year 2023. Due to the good order intake, the high order backlog, and ongoing good developments in the core photonics businesses, especially in the semiconductor equipment sector, Jenoptik is anticipating revenue of 1,050 million euros to 1,100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent for 2023.

This guidance is based on preliminary revenue of around 980 million euros in fiscal 2022 (compared with the most recent forecast of 945 to 960 million euros). The preliminary EBITDA margin increased to around 18.8 percent, above the latest forecast of 18.0 to 18.5 percent.

