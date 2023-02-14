|
14.02.2023 13:55:25
EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik provides revenue and earnings outlook for 2023
EQS-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Based on a resolution passed by the Executive Board today, JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) announces key figures of the guidance for fiscal year 2023. Due to the good order intake, the high order backlog, and ongoing good developments in the core photonics businesses, especially in the semiconductor equipment sector, Jenoptik is anticipating revenue of 1,050 million euros to 1,100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent for 2023.
This guidance is based on preliminary revenue of around 980 million euros in fiscal 2022 (compared with the most recent forecast of 945 to 960 million euros). The preliminary EBITDA margin increased to around 18.8 percent, above the latest forecast of 18.0 to 18.5 percent.
If you have any further questions, please contact:
JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.
Contact:
Andreas Theisen
Head Investor Relations
Phone 03641-652291
14-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JENOPTIK AG
|Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
|07743 Jena
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)364 165-2156
|Fax:
|+49 (0)364 165-2804
|E-mail:
|ir@jenoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.jenoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2NB601
|WKN:
|A2NB60
|Indices:
|SDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1559581
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1559581 14-Feb-2023 CET/CEST
