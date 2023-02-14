14.02.2023 13:55:25

EQS-Adhoc: JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik provides revenue and earnings outlook for 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: JENOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Forecast
JENOPTIK AG: Jenoptik provides revenue and earnings outlook for 2023

14-Feb-2023 / 13:55 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Based on a resolution passed by the Executive Board today, JENOPTIK AG (FSE: JEN / ISIN: DE000A2NB601) announces key figures of the guidance for fiscal year 2023. Due to the good order intake, the high order backlog, and ongoing good developments in the core photonics businesses, especially in the semiconductor equipment sector, Jenoptik is anticipating revenue of 1,050 million euros to 1,100 million euros and an EBITDA margin of 19.0 to 19.5 percent for 2023.

This guidance is based on preliminary revenue of around 980 million euros in fiscal 2022 (compared with the most recent forecast of 945 to 960 million euros). The preliminary EBITDA margin increased to around 18.8 percent, above the latest forecast of 18.0 to 18.5 percent.

If you have any further questions, please contact:

JENOPTIK AG | Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
Andreas Theisen                                  Sabine Barnekow
Head of Investor Relations                     Investor Relations Manager
Phone: +49 3641 65-2291                      Phone: +49 3641 65-2156
E-Mail: andreas.theisen@jenoptik.com    E-Mail: sabine.barnekow@jenoptik.com

 

This announcement can contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and certain assumptions of the management of the Jenoptik Group. A variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can cause the actual results, the financial situation, the development or the performance of the company to be materially different from the announced forward-looking statements. Such factors can be, among others, geopolitical conflicts, pandemic diseases, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the introduction of competing products or the change of the business strategy. The company does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the light of future developments.

 

 


Contact:
Andreas Theisen
Head Investor Relations
Phone 03641-652291

14-Feb-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JENOPTIK AG
Carl-Zeiss-Straße 1
07743 Jena
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)364 165-2156
Fax: +49 (0)364 165-2804
E-mail: ir@jenoptik.com
Internet: www.jenoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A2NB601
WKN: A2NB60
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1559581

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1559581  14-Feb-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1559581&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JENOPTIK AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JENOPTIK AGmehr Analysen

14.02.23 JENOPTIK Add Baader Bank
14.02.23 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
31.01.23 JENOPTIK Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
31.01.23 JENOPTIK Buy Warburg Research
30.01.23 JENOPTIK Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JENOPTIK AG 30,84 0,00% JENOPTIK AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: Asiens Börsen schwächer -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Minus
Die Börsen in Fernost geben am Mittwoch nach. Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel ging es leicht abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen