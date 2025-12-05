EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich expects to complete sale of its Russian subsidiary in 2026 and adjusts forecast for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Change in Forecast

Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich expects to complete sale of its Russian subsidiary in 2026 and adjusts forecast for the 2025 financial year



05-Dec-2025 / 14:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Jungheinrich has today received information on the basis of which it now expects the transaction to be completed in 2026. The reason for this is the political and legal environment in Russia. Specifically, the Russian government commission responsible for controlling foreign investments has not yet granted the approval required for the transaction to be completed.



Due to the postponement of the completion, the effects of the sale, which will have a negative impact on earnings of around €30 million, are now expected in 2026 instead of 2025. Against this background, the company decided today to adjust and update its forecast for the 2025 financial year.



According to the updated forecast, Jungheinrich expects incoming orders of between €5.4 billion and €5.6 billion (previously: €5.3 billion to €5.9 billion) and revenues of between €5.4 billion and €5.6 billion (previously: €5.3 billion to €5.9 billion).



According to the updated estimate, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will be between €220 million and €260 million (previously: €160 million to €230 million) in the 2025 financial year. The company also expects an EBIT ROS in the range of 4.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent (previously: 3.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent).



Furthermore, Jungheinrich now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €190 million to €230 million (previously: €130 million to €200 million) with a resulting EBT ROS of between 3.6 per cent and 4.1 per cent (previously: 2.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent). The company also anticipates a ROCE of between 7 per cent and 11 per cent (previously: between 5 per cent and 9 per cent).



Jungheinrich continues to expect a free cash flow of over €250 million.



On this basis, Jungheinrich now anticipates a tax rate between 39 per cent and 42 per cent for the 2025 financial year.



The company also points out that, due to the postponement of the transaction, EBIT and EBT as well as EBIT and EBT returns and ROCE will be correspondingly lower in the 2026 financial year and free cash flow will be correspondingly higher and – depending on the exact timing of the transaction, which is expected in 2026 – incoming orders and revenues may increase.



Explanations of the financial indicators used can also be found in Jungheinrich's 2024 Annual Report



Press enquiries to:

Dr Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman

Phone: +49 40 6948-3489

Mobile: +49 151 27791245

benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de



Analyst/investor enquiries to:

Andrea Bleesen, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 40 6948-3407

andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de



Disclaimer

The explanations above are partially forward-looking statements that are based on the company management’s current expectations, assumptions and assessments for future developments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that are largely beyond the company’s control. This includes changes in the overall economic situation – such as impacts from geopolitical conflicts, natural catastrophes, pandemics and similar force majeure events –, supply of raw and auxiliary materials, the availability and price development of energy and raw and auxiliary materials, demand in important markets, competition and regulatory frameworks and regulations, exchange and interest rates and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings. Should these or other uncertainties or unknown factors apply or the assumptions on which these statements are based prove false, actual results may deviate significantly from the results stated or implied. No responsibility is therefore taken for forward-looking statements. Without prejudice to existing capital market obligations, there is no intention to accept any obligation to update forward-looking statements. Hamburg – In an ad-hoc release dated 21 July 2025, Jungheinrich AG announced that it had signed an agreement to sell its wholly owned subsidiary Jungheinrich Lift Truck OOO to a Russian financial investor and asset manager and that the transaction was expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.Jungheinrich has today received information on the basis of which it now expects the transaction to be completed in 2026. The reason for this is the political and legal environment in Russia. Specifically, the Russian government commission responsible for controlling foreign investments has not yet granted the approval required for the transaction to be completed.Due to the postponement of the completion, the effects of the sale, which will have a negative impact on earnings of around €30 million, are now expected in 2026 instead of 2025. Against this background, the company decided today to adjust and update its forecast for the 2025 financial year.According to the updated forecast, Jungheinrich expects incoming orders of between €5.4 billion and €5.6 billion (previously: €5.3 billion to €5.9 billion) and revenues of between €5.4 billion and €5.6 billion (previously: €5.3 billion to €5.9 billion).According to the updated estimate, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will be between €220 million and €260 million (previously: €160 million to €230 million) in the 2025 financial year. The company also expects an EBIT ROS in the range of 4.1 per cent to 4.6 per cent (previously: 3.1 per cent to 3.9 per cent).Furthermore, Jungheinrich now expects earnings before taxes (EBT) of €190 million to €230 million (previously: €130 million to €200 million) with a resulting EBT ROS of between 3.6 per cent and 4.1 per cent (previously: 2.6 per cent to 3.4 per cent). The company also anticipates a ROCE of between 7 per cent and 11 per cent (previously: between 5 per cent and 9 per cent).Jungheinrich continues to expect a free cash flow of over €250 million.On this basis, Jungheinrich now anticipates a tax rate between 39 per cent and 42 per cent for the 2025 financial year.The company also points out that, due to the postponement of the transaction, EBIT and EBT as well as EBIT and EBT returns and ROCE will be correspondingly lower in the 2026 financial year and free cash flow will be correspondingly higher and – depending on the exact timing of the transaction, which is expected in 2026 – incoming orders and revenues may increase.Explanations of the financial indicators used can also be found in Jungheinrich's 2024 Annual Report https://www.jungheinrich.com/en/investor-relations/annual-report-2024 ) , in particular on page 21 ff.Dr Benedikt Nufer, SpokesmanPhone: +49 40 6948-3489Mobile: +49 151 27791245benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.deAndrea Bleesen, Head of Investor RelationsPhone: +49 40 6948-3407andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.deThe explanations above are partially forward-looking statements that are based on the company management’s current expectations, assumptions and assessments for future developments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that are largely beyond the company’s control. This includes changes in the overall economic situation – such as impacts from geopolitical conflicts, natural catastrophes, pandemics and similar force majeure events –, supply of raw and auxiliary materials, the availability and price development of energy and raw and auxiliary materials, demand in important markets, competition and regulatory frameworks and regulations, exchange and interest rates and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings. Should these or other uncertainties or unknown factors apply or the assumptions on which these statements are based prove false, actual results may deviate significantly from the results stated or implied. No responsibility is therefore taken for forward-looking statements. Without prejudice to existing capital market obligations, there is no intention to accept any obligation to update forward-looking statements.



End of Inside Information

05-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News