Jungheinrich Aktie
WKN: 621993 / ISIN: DE0006219934
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23.07.2026 12:17:24
EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich revises its forecast for 2026 and announces preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
In light of business performance in the first half of 2026 and the updated corporate planning, Jungheinrich is revising its full-year forecast for the “Industrial Trucks & Services” (ITS) segment – published on 27 March 2026 – and, consequently, for the Group as a whole.
Group forecast
As a result of intensive sales activities, the Board of Management now expects incoming orders for the full year 2026 to be between €5.5 billion and €6.1 billion (previously: €5.4 billion to €6.0 billion) and revenue to be between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion (previously: €5.2 billion to €5.8 billion).
By contrast, based on current estimates, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be between €340 million and €400 million (previously: €380 million to €450 million). The main reasons for this are the consequential effects of the strike at the Lüneburg plant, which ended in February, changes in material costs and a continuing highly competitive market environment. It is no longer expected that the operating profit contribution from the former Russian subsidiary will be offset. Accordingly, the EBIT margin is expected to be between 6.2 per cent and 7.0 per cent (previously: 7.2 per cent to 8.0 per cent).
The one-off effects from the transformation programme included in EBIT amount to €10 million (previously: €17 million).
Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to be between €310 million and €370 million (previously: €350 million to €420 million), with the EBT margin between 5.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent (previously: 6.7 per cent to 7.5 per cent). The Board of Management now anticipates a return on capital employed (ROCE) of between 12 per cent and 16 per cent (previously: 14 per cent to 18 per cent). Free cash flow is expected to amount to more than €50 million (previously: more than €250 million), primarily due to M&A activities.
Against the backdrop of a targeted agreement with the tax authorities regarding tax matters for the years 2017 to 2023, the tax burden exceeds the provisions set aside in previous years, meaning that an additional negative impact on profit or loss of around €13 million is expected.
Segment forecast
With regard to the ITS segment, incoming orders is now expected to be in the range of €4.5 billion to €4.9 billion (previously: €4.4 billion to €4.8 billion) and revenue in the range of €4.4 billion to €4.8 billion (previously: €4.3 billion to €4.7 billion). EBIT is expected to be between €310 million and €370 million (previously: €360 million and €420 million), with an EBIT margin of 7.0 per cent to 7.6 per cent (previously: 8.3 per cent to 8.9 per cent). The segment result includes negative effects of €11 million (previously: €15 million) resulting from the transformation programme.
The forecast for the “Automation & Warehouse Equipment” segment remains unchanged.
Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026
Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026, incoming orders stood at €1,419 million (previous year: €1,357 million). Revenue reached €1,397 million (previous year: €1,351 million). EBIT amounted to €88 million (previous year: €106 million). The EBIT margin was accordingly 6.3 per cent (previous year: 7.8 per cent). Profit or loss in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €47 million (previous year: €70 million), due to the aforementioned targeted agreement with the tax authorities. Accordingly, earnings per preferred share stood at €0.47 (previous year: €0.70).
Jungheinrich AG’s interim report as of 30 June 2026 will be published on 11 August 2026.
Explanations of the financial indicators used can be found in the Jungheinrich Annual Report 2025, in particular on page 23.
Press enquiries to:
Analyst/investor enquiries to:
Disclaimer
End of Inside Information
23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Jungheinrich AG
|Friedrich-Ebert-Damm 129
|22047 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 6948-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 6948-1777
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@jungheinrich.de
|Internet:
|www.jungheinrich.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006219934
|WKN:
|621993
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900PHZORTU6FSXE73
|EQS News ID:
|2370660
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2370660 23-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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