EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich revises its forecast for 2026 and announces preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter

Jungheinrich AG: Jungheinrich revises its forecast for 2026 and announces preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026



23-Jul-2026 / 12:17 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In light of business performance in the first half of 2026 and the updated corporate planning, Jungheinrich is revising its full-year forecast for the “Industrial Trucks & Services” (ITS) segment – published on 27 March 2026 – and, consequently, for the Group as a whole.

Group forecast

As a result of intensive sales activities, the Board of Management now expects incoming orders for the full year 2026 to be between €5.5 billion and €6.1 billion (previously: €5.4 billion to €6.0 billion) and revenue to be between €5.3 billion and €5.9 billion (previously: €5.2 billion to €5.8 billion).

By contrast, based on current estimates, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are expected to be between €340 million and €400 million (previously: €380 million to €450 million). The main reasons for this are the consequential effects of the strike at the Lüneburg plant, which ended in February, changes in material costs and a continuing highly competitive market environment. It is no longer expected that the operating profit contribution from the former Russian subsidiary will be offset. Accordingly, the EBIT margin is expected to be between 6.2 per cent and 7.0 per cent (previously: 7.2 per cent to 8.0 per cent).

The one-off effects from the transformation programme included in EBIT amount to €10 million (previously: €17 million).

Earnings before taxes (EBT) are expected to be between €310 million and €370 million (previously: €350 million to €420 million), with the EBT margin between 5.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent (previously: 6.7 per cent to 7.5 per cent). The Board of Management now anticipates a return on capital employed (ROCE) of between 12 per cent and 16 per cent (previously: 14 per cent to 18 per cent). Free cash flow is expected to amount to more than €50 million (previously: more than €250 million), primarily due to M&A activities.

Against the backdrop of a targeted agreement with the tax authorities regarding tax matters for the years 2017 to 2023, the tax burden exceeds the provisions set aside in previous years, meaning that an additional negative impact on profit or loss of around €13 million is expected.

Segment forecast

With regard to the ITS segment, incoming orders is now expected to be in the range of €4.5 billion to €4.9 billion (previously: €4.4 billion to €4.8 billion) and revenue in the range of €4.4 billion to €4.8 billion (previously: €4.3 billion to €4.7 billion). EBIT is expected to be between €310 million and €370 million (previously: €360 million and €420 million), with an EBIT margin of 7.0 per cent to 7.6 per cent (previously: 8.3 per cent to 8.9 per cent). The segment result includes negative effects of €11 million (previously: €15 million) resulting from the transformation programme.

The forecast for the “Automation & Warehouse Equipment” segment remains unchanged.

Preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026

Based on preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2026, incoming orders stood at €1,419 million (previous year: €1,357 million). Revenue reached €1,397 million (previous year: €1,351 million). EBIT amounted to €88 million (previous year: €106 million). The EBIT margin was accordingly 6.3 per cent (previous year: 7.8 per cent). Profit or loss in the second quarter of 2026 amounted to €47 million (previous year: €70 million), due to the aforementioned targeted agreement with the tax authorities. Accordingly, earnings per preferred share stood at €0.47 (previous year: €0.70).

Jungheinrich AG’s interim report as of 30 June 2026 will be published on 11 August 2026.

Explanations of the financial indicators used can be found in the Jungheinrich Annual Report 2025, in particular on page 23.

Press enquiries to:

Dr Benedikt Nufer, Head of Communications / Spokesman

Phone: +49 40 6948-3489

Mobile: +49 151 27791245

benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de

Analyst/investor enquiries to:

Andrea Bleesen, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +49 40 6948-3407

andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de

Disclaimer

The explanations above are partially forward-looking statements that are based on the company management’s current expectations, assumptions and assessments for future developments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that are largely beyond the company’s control. This includes changes in the overall economic situation – such as impacts from geopolitical conflicts, natural catastrophes, pandemics and similar force majeure events –, supply of raw and auxiliary materials, the availability and price development of energy and raw and auxiliary materials, demand in important markets, competition and regulatory frameworks and regulations, exchange and interest rates and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings. Should these or other uncertainties or unknown factors apply or the assumptions on which these statements are based prove false, actual results may deviate significantly from the results stated or implied. No responsibility is therefore taken for forward-looking statements. Without prejudice to existing capital market obligations, there is no intention to accept any obligation to update forward-looking statements.