EQS-Adhoc: Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026: earnings significantly below prior year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Jungheinrich AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

Jungheinrich AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026: earnings significantly below prior year



24-Apr-2026 / 11:25 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Based on preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2026 revenue stood at €1,272 million (prior year: €1,305 million). Earnings before interest and income taxes (EBIT) declined very significantly to €56.5 million (prior year: €104.5 million). The EBIT margin fell accordingly to 4.4 percent (prior year: 8.0 percent). The main reasons for this were increased price pressure due to an intense competitive environment, negative capacity utilisation effects as well as the strike at the Lüneburg plant, which ended in February 2026. These factors overall resulted in a lower gross margin compared to the prior year’s period.

In addition, EBIT includes one-off effects from the deconsolidation of the Russian subsidiary sold in February 2026 amounting to €20 million and expenses for the transformation programme initiated in July 2025 amounting to €1 million. No one-off effects occurred in the prior year’s period.

Order intake stood at €1,535 million and is thus significantly above the previous year’s figure (€1,386 million). Among other things, this was due to pull-forward effects in the first quarter of 2026 resulting from price increases.

The forecast published for the current financial year on 27 March 2026 remains unchanged.

Jungheinrich AG’s interim statement as of 31 March 2026 will be published on 7 May 2026.

Explanations of the financial indicators used can also be found in the Annual Report 2025 of Jungheinrich, in particular on page 23.

Press enquiries to:

Dr Benedikt Nufer, Spokesman

Phone: +49 40 6948-3489

Mobile: +49 151 27791245

benedikt.nufer@jungheinrich.de

Analyst/investor enquiries to:

Andrea Bleesen, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +49 40 6948-3407

andrea.bleesen@jungheinrich.de

Disclaimer

The explanations above are partially forward-looking statements that are based on the company management’s current expectations, assumptions and assessments for future developments. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainty that are largely beyond the company’s control. This includes changes in the overall economic situation – such as impacts from geopolitical conflicts, natural catastrophes, pandemics and similar force majeure events –, supply of raw and auxiliary materials, the availability and price development of energy and raw and auxiliary materials, demand in important markets, competition and regulatory frameworks and regulations, exchange and interest rates and the outcome of pending or future legal proceedings. Should these or other uncertainties or unknown factors apply or the assumptions on which these statements are based prove false, actual results may deviate significantly from the results stated or implied. No responsibility is therefore taken for forward-looking statements. Without prejudice to existing capital market obligations, there is no intention to accept any obligation to update forward-looking statements.