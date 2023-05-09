|
EQS-Adhoc: Just Evotec Biologics enters strategic biosimilars partnership with Sandoz
Hamburg, Germany, Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE 000 566480 9, WKN 566480; NASDAQ: EVO) announces that Evotecs Seattle-based subsidiary, Just Evotec Biologics, Inc., has entered a multi-year, long-term tech partnership with Sandoz for the immediate development and subsequent manufacturing of multiple biosimilars.
The partnership includes an option for the non-exclusive in-licensing of Just Evotec Biologics proprietary J.DESIGN technology by Sandoz to build a state-of-the-art, S.POD facility fully owned by Sandoz in the latter part of this decade.
Just Evotec Biologics will receive a double-digit-million upfront and future payments of US$ 640 m dependent on successful development progress as well as additional undisclosed payments dependent on progress into commercial manufacturing and exercise of the licensing option.
