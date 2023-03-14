|
EQS-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: K+S resolves to return capital to shareholders of up to a total of EUR 391.4 million or about EUR 2 per share (Vara consensus estimate: EUR 1.50 per share)
The Board of Executive Directors of K+S Aktiengesellschaft has adopted the following resolutions with the approval of the Supervisory Board:
For classification of the decision, the most important key figures for the 2022 financial year as well as the 2023 outlook are published herewith in advance:
EBITDA in the 2022 financial year reached EUR 2,422.9 million (previous outlook: EUR 2.4 billion; Vara consensus estimate as of January 31, 2023: EUR 2,398.4 million), and adjusted free cash flow before special effects reached EUR 1,163.5 million. After taking into account the full repayment of the factoring program and the purchase of CO2 certificates, adjusted free cash flow amounted to EUR 932.0 million (previous outlook: approximately EUR 1 billion; Vara consensus estimate as of January 31, 2023: EUR 947.8 million). The net asset position as of December 31, 2023 amounted to EUR 244.9 million.
For the 2023 financial year, the K+S Group expects EBITDA to range between EUR 1.3 billion and EUR 1.5 billion (Vara consensus estimate as of January 31, 2023: EUR 1,492.8 million). Adjusted free cash flow is forecast between EUR 700 million and EUR 900 million (Vara consensus estimate as of January 31, 2023: EUR 820.0 million).
The Company will publish the 2022 Annual Report on March 15, 2023.
Contact:
Investor Relations:
Julia Bock, CFA
Phone: +49 561 9301-1009
julia.bock@k-plus-s.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|K+S Aktiengesellschaft
|Bertha-von-Suttner-Str. 7
|34131 Kassel
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 561 9301 0
|Fax:
|+49 561 9301 2425
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@k-plus-s.com
|Internet:
|www.k-plus-s.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KSAG888
|WKN:
|KSAG88
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
