EQS-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2024 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Bond

K+S Aktiengesellschaft: Public tender offer to buy back outstanding 2024 bond



18-Nov-2022 / 10:24 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS), ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA (THE "UNITED STATES") OR IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON RESIDENT OR LOCATED IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.



K+S Aktiengesellschaft herewith announces a public tender offer to the holders of the outstanding bond maturing in 2024 (ISIN: XS1854830889) for buy-back in cash (the "Offer").



The Offer is designed to proactively use the Company's existing cash in order to reduce its outstanding financial liabilities, to optimize its balance sheet structure and to reduce the Company's future cost of interest. The buy-back price under the Offer is 100.00% and therefore slightly above the current price, plus accrued interest.



The Offer period begins today on November 18, 2022 and is expected to end on November 29, 2022 at 4 pm CET. The result of the Offer is intended to be disclosed on November 30, 2022. The settlement of the Offer is expected to take place on December 1, 2022.



The invitation to tender any outstanding bonds for repurchase shall be valid and take effect only outside the territories of the United States. The Offer is not open to US persons. Further information and restrictions with respect to the Offer will be published in a Tender Offer Memorandum, which, immediately upon this disclosure can be obtained from Kroll Issuer Services Limited acting as Tender Agent at https://deals.is.kroll.com/kpluss or via email (kpluss@is.kroll.com).



Contact:

Investor Relations:

Julia Bock

Phone: +49 561 9301-1009

julia.bock@k-plus-s.com

