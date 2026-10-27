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WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408

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27.10.2026 17:15:24

EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
KAP AG ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR

27-Oct-2026 / 17:15 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG ADJUSTS GUIDANCE FOR THE 2026 FINANCIAL YEAR

Fulda, 27 October 2026 – The Management Board of KAP AG (“KAP”, WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) today resolved, as part of the ongoing closing process for the first nine months of the 2026 financial year, to adjust the forecast for the 2026 financial year. The company now expects revenue in a range of EUR 220.0 million to EUR 240.0 million (previously: EUR 230.0 million to EUR 250.0 million) and normalised EBITDA in a range of EUR 14.5 million to EUR 17.5 million (previously: EUR 19.0 million to EUR 23.0 million).

The adjustment to the earnings forecast is primarily attributable to negative currency effects resulting from the significant appreciation of the Israeli shekel and the Hungarian forint against the euro. In addition, in the surface technologies segment, a major customer in the electric vehicle sector has, at short notice, withdrawn the call-offs expected for the remainder of the year at the Heiche US site in Jasper, USA. This development is a key factor contributing to the lower revenue expectations and, at the same time, is resulting in significant underutilisation of available capacity, which is weighing on the segment’s earnings performance

The Management Board


Notifying officer and investor relations contact
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327

 



End of Inside Information

27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900PL69Z32D8WH189
EQS News ID: 2423190

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2423190  27-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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