EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement

KAP AG: KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS



17-Apr-2026 / 19:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS

Agreed financing package has a total volume of €96.0 million

Terms reflect the challenging market environment

Fulda, 17 April 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”; German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408) today agreed on a refinancing concept with its lending banks and extended the term of its existing syndicated loan, thereby realigning its financing strategy.

The agreed financing package has a total volume of €96.0 million and a term until 30 March 2029. The terms reflect the challenging market environment. Interest is calculated based on the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) plus a margin of 4.5%. Drawdown of the syndicated loan is subject to certain preconditions. These include, in particular, the implementation of the measures outlined in the IDW S6 report, the maintenance of existing financing components, and the appointment of a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and a steering committee. In addition, the agreement provides for an M&A process with the aim of selling some of KAP’s assets in order to use the proceeds from the sale as a mandatory special repayment instalment on the syndicated loan.

The Management Board



Notifying officer and investor relations contact

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

kai.knitter@kap.de

+49 (0) 661 103 327