KAP Aktie

KAP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 620840 / ISIN: DE0006208408

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.04.2026 19:29:44

EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Capital measures / Significant loan agreement
KAP AG: KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS

17-Apr-2026 / 19:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KAP AG: REFINANCING CONCEPT AGREED; TERM OF EXISTING SYNDICATED LOAN EXTENDED BY THREE YEARS

  • Agreed financing package has a total volume of €96.0 million
  • Terms reflect the challenging market environment

Fulda, 17 April 2026 – KAP AG (“KAP”; German securities identification number: WKN 620840; ISIN DE0006208408) today agreed on a refinancing concept with its lending banks and extended the term of its existing syndicated loan, thereby realigning its financing strategy.

The agreed financing package has a total volume of €96.0 million and a term until 30 March 2029. The terms reflect the challenging market environment. Interest is calculated based on the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) plus a margin of 4.5%. Drawdown of the syndicated loan is subject to certain preconditions. These include, in particular, the implementation of the measures outlined in the IDW S6 report, the maintenance of existing financing components, and the appointment of a Chief Restructuring Officer (CRO) and a steering committee. In addition, the agreement provides for an M&A process with the aim of selling some of KAP’s assets in order to use the proceeds from the sale as a mandatory special repayment instalment on the syndicated loan.

The Management Board


Notifying officer and investor relations contact
Kai Knitter
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
kai.knitter@kap.de
+49 (0) 661 103 327

 



End of Inside Information

17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KAP AG
Edelzeller Straße 44
36043 Fulda
Germany
Phone: 06611030
Fax: 0661103830
E-mail: office@kap.de
Internet: www.kap.de
ISIN: DE0006208408
WKN: 620840
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2309824

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2309824  17-Apr-2026 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KAP AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KAP AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KAP AG 2,25 55,17% KAP AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11:22 KW 16: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
10:42 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.04.26 KW 16: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: US-Börsen letztich mit starken Gewinnen - teils neue Rekorde -- ATX und DAX gehen klar fester ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex stiegen zum Wochenende klar an. Die Wall Street gewann am Freitag an Fahrt. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag schwächer.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen