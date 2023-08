EQS-Adhoc: KAP AG: PARTING COMPANY WITH SPOKESMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD ECKEHARD FORBERICH

EQS-Ad-hoc: KAP AG / Key word(s): Personnel

KAP AG: PARTING COMPANY WITH SPOKESMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD ECKEHARD FORBERICH



KAP AG: PARTING COMPANY WITH SPOKESMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD ECKEHARD FORBERICH Fulda, 07 August 2023 KAP AG (KAP), a listed, medium-sized industrial holding company (German securities identification number: WKN 620840, ISIN DE0006208408) announces: In agreement with Mr. Eckehard Forberich, the Supervisory Board decided today to part company with Mr. Eckehard Forberich as member and Spokesman of the Management Board of KAP AG. The Management Board Notifying officer and investor relations contact

Kai Knitter

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

investorrelations@kap.de

+49 (0) 661 103 327



