EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Operating result in financial year 2022/23 below expectations.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Profit Warning

Kapsch TrafficCom AG: Operating result in financial year 2022/23 below expectations.



19-Apr-2023 / 19:23 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc release.

Operating result in financial year 2022/23 below expectations.

Vienna, April 19, 2023 The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9) announces that the outlook to the financial year 2022/23, which ended on March 31, 2023, will probably not be met.

This is the conclusion reached by the Executive Board following today's analysis of the preliminary business figures as part of the ongoing annual financial statement process. Based on preliminary figures, the company expects revenues of around EUR 550 million (financial year 2021/22: EUR 519.8 million), while earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) will be in the single-digit range (financial year 2021/22: EUR 11.0 million). In the outlook to the financial year 2022/23, management expected significantly improved profitability at a stable revenue level.

More information: Announcements | Kapsch TrafficCom

Kapsch TrafficCom is a globally renowned provider of transportation solutions for sustainable mobility with successful projects in more than 50 countries. Innovative solutions in the application fields of tolling, tolling services, traffic management and demand management contribute to a healthy world without congestion.

With one-stop-shop-solutions, the company covers the entire value chain of customers, from components to design and implementation to the operation of systems.

Kapsch TrafficCom, headquartered in Vienna, has subsidiaries and branches in more than 25 countries and is listed in the Prime Market segment of the Vienna Stock Exchange (ticker symbol: KTCG). In its 2021/22 financial year, 4,220 employees generated revenues of about EUR 520 million.

