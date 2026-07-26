Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie
WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
|
26.07.2026 18:46:34
EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.
Vienna, July 24, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9; the “Company”) has concluded a standstill agreement and a binding term sheet with its major financial creditors (lenders and promissory note creditors) as the basis for a comprehensive restructuring agreement with a term ending on March 31, 2028.
The financing terms have been tightened, and a suspension of ongoing principal repayments through March 31, 2028, has been agreed upon; in addition to conditions precedent customary in restructuring agreements, the Company has committed to early repayments from excess cash (cash sweep) and from extraordinary inflows, as well as to forgoing dividend distributions. The Company’s dividend policy therefore remains suspended.
Furthermore, the Company will continue to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base.
To support the restructuring, the Company plans to appoint Mr. Markus Richter as Chief Financial Officer; as a proven expert, he is expected to play a key role in overseeing the implementation of the restructuring process.
Contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
doris.gstatter@kapsch.net
For more information about Kapsch TrafficCom: http://www.kapsch.net
End of Inside Information
26-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|LEI Code:
|529900PD3SI453KAW989
|EQS News ID:
|2371384
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2371384 26-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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