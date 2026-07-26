Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie

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WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

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26.07.2026 19:12:14

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Capital Reorganisation
Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.

26-Jul-2026 / 19:12 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kapsch TrafficCom reaches agreement with its major financial creditors on key terms of a restructuring.

Vienna, July 26, 2026 – Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9; the “Company”) has concluded a standstill agreement and a binding term sheet with its major financial creditors (lenders and promissory note creditors) as the basis for a comprehensive restructuring agreement with a term ending on March 31, 2028.

The financing terms have been tightened, and a suspension of ongoing principal repayments through March 31, 2028, has been agreed upon; in addition to conditions precedent customary in restructuring agreements, the Company has committed to early repayments from excess cash (cash sweep) and from extraordinary inflows, as well as to forgoing dividend distributions. The Company’s dividend policy therefore remains suspended.

Furthermore, the Company will continue to implement comprehensive cost-saving and efficiency-enhancing measures. In addition, the Company plans to divest assets from its business portfolio and is also exploring ways to strengthen its capital base.

To support the restructuring, the Company plans to appoint Mr. Markus Richter as Chief Financial Officer; as a proven expert, he is expected to play a key role in overseeing the implementation of the restructuring process.

Contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
doris.gstatter@kapsch.net

For more information about Kapsch TrafficCom: http://www.kapsch.net
 


End of Inside Information

26-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
LEI Code: 529900PD3SI453KAW989
EQS News ID: 2371618

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2371618  26-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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