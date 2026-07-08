Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie

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WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9

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08.07.2026 15:42:44

EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom signs agreement on the sale of a majority stake in German subsidiary and is therefore expecting a significant impact on EBIT.

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Kapsch TrafficCom signs agreement on the sale of a majority stake in German subsidiary and is therefore expecting a significant impact on EBIT.

08-Jul-2026 / 15:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kapsch TrafficCom signs agreement on the sale of a majority stake in German subsidiary and is therefore expecting a significant impact on EBIT.

Vienna, July 8, 2026 – The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9, hereinafter also referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Company has signed a transaction agreement on the sale of a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH with its seat in Rosenheim, Germany, and this transaction will have, from today's perspective, a positive impact on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation (one-time effect), which is currently estimated to be in the range of approximately EUR 10 million.

Kapsch TrafficCom has signed a transaction agreement on the sale of a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH with its seat in Rosenheim, Germany.

The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, inter alia obtaining the necessary approvals from authorities. Closing will, therefore, only take place once all conditions precedent have been fulfilled and is, from today's perspective, expected to occur until the end of the year.

The agreed consideration would be payable upon closing. Provided that closing takes place and the inflow currently expected is realized, the transaction would have a one-time positive impact on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation, which is currently estimated to be in the range of approximately EUR 10 million.

The parties have agreed to not disclose details of the transaction.

Contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
doris.gstatter@kapsch.net

For further information on Kapsch TrafficCom: https://www.kapsch.net/en

 


End of Inside Information

08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43 50811 1122
Fax: +43 50811 99 1122
E-mail: ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
Internet: www.kapschtraffic.com
ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
WKN: A0MUZU
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2362672

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2362672  08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST

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