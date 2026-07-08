Kapsch TrafficCom Aktie
WKN: KAPSCH / ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9
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08.07.2026 15:42:44
EQS-Adhoc: Kapsch TrafficCom signs agreement on the sale of a majority stake in German subsidiary and is therefore expecting a significant impact on EBIT.
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Kapsch TrafficCom AG / Key word(s): Disposal
Kapsch TrafficCom signs agreement on the sale of a majority stake in German subsidiary and is therefore expecting a significant impact on EBIT.
Vienna, July 8, 2026 – The Executive Board of Kapsch TrafficCom AG (ISIN: AT000KAPSCH9, hereinafter also referred to as the “Company”) announces that the Company has signed a transaction agreement on the sale of a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH with its seat in Rosenheim, Germany, and this transaction will have, from today's perspective, a positive impact on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation (one-time effect), which is currently estimated to be in the range of approximately EUR 10 million.
Kapsch TrafficCom has signed a transaction agreement on the sale of a majority stake in tolltickets GmbH with its seat in Rosenheim, Germany.
The transaction is subject to conditions precedent, inter alia obtaining the necessary approvals from authorities. Closing will, therefore, only take place once all conditions precedent have been fulfilled and is, from today's perspective, expected to occur until the end of the year.
The agreed consideration would be payable upon closing. Provided that closing takes place and the inflow currently expected is realized, the transaction would have a one-time positive impact on the Company's consolidated operating result (EBIT) due to the resulting deconsolidation, which is currently estimated to be in the range of approximately EUR 10 million.
The parties have agreed to not disclose details of the transaction.
Contact:
Doris Gstatter
Investor Relations Officer
Kapsch TrafficCom AG
Am Europlatz 2
1120 Vienna, Austria
P +43 50 811 1122
doris.gstatter@kapsch.net
For further information on Kapsch TrafficCom: https://www.kapsch.net/en
End of Inside Information
08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kapsch TrafficCom AG
|Am Europlatz 2
|1120 Vienna
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 50811 1122
|Fax:
|+43 50811 99 1122
|E-mail:
|ir.kapschtraffic@kapsch.net
|Internet:
|www.kapschtraffic.com
|ISIN:
|AT000KAPSCH9
|WKN:
|A0MUZU
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|EQS News ID:
|2362672
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2362672 08-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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