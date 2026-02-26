EQS-Adhoc: Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board

26-Feb-2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has elected Karl Gernandt as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He succeeds Michael Behrendt, who is currently unable to perform the duties of Chairman due to health reasons. Michael Behrendt will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board.

This decision does not in any way diminish the extraordinary contributions of Michael Behrendt. All members of the Supervisory Board expressly wish for his return as Chairman following his full recovery. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on this matter at the appropriate time.

Upon assuming the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernandt handed over his mandate as Chairman of the Audit and Financial Committee to Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.

