26.02.2026 08:05:03

EQS-Adhoc: Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

26-Feb-2026 / 08:05 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has elected Karl Gernandt as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He succeeds Michael Behrendt, who is currently unable to perform the duties of Chairman due to health reasons. Michael Behrendt will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board.

This decision does not in any way diminish the extraordinary contributions of Michael Behrendt. All members of the Supervisory Board expressly wish for his return as Chairman following his full recovery. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on this matter at the appropriate time.

Upon assuming the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernandt handed over his mandate as Chairman of the Audit and Financial Committee to Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.

 


Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123


End of Inside Information

26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
Fax: +49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
E-mail: ir@hlag.com
Internet: www.hapag-lloyd.com
ISIN: DE000HLAG475
WKN: HLAG47
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2281838

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2281838  26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

