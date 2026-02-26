Hapag-Lloyd Aktie
WKN DE: HLAG47 / ISIN: DE000HLAG475
26.02.2026 08:05:03
EQS-Adhoc: Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
EQS-Ad-hoc: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel decisions / Supervisory Board
Karl Gernandt elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has elected Karl Gernandt as Chairman of the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He succeeds Michael Behrendt, who is currently unable to perform the duties of Chairman due to health reasons. Michael Behrendt will remain an ordinary member of the Supervisory Board.
This decision does not in any way diminish the extraordinary contributions of Michael Behrendt. All members of the Supervisory Board expressly wish for his return as Chairman following his full recovery. The Supervisory Board will deliberate on this matter at the appropriate time.
Upon assuming the Chairmanship of the Supervisory Board, Karl Gernandt handed over his mandate as Chairman of the Audit and Financial Committee to Oscar Eduardo Hasbún Martínez, who has been a member of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 2014.
Contact:
Alexander Drews
Director Investor Relations
Hapag-Lloyd AG
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123
End of Inside Information
26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2281838
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2281838 26-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
