15.03.2023 14:50:40

EQS-Adhoc: KATEK SE: KATEK SE: KATEK SE Group wins new major customer in the eMobility sector

15-March-2023 / 14:50 CET/CEST
Munich, March 15, 2023 - eSystems MTG GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of KATEK SE and responsible for charging solutions in the field of eMobility, today received a framework agreement from an European automotive manufacturer. The framework agreement covers a period of 5 years and has a call-off volume of over one million units of AC wall boxes of the latest ghostONE generation. The volume may significantly decrease or increase in line with customer call-offs.


Contact:
KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676

Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KATEK SE
Promenadeplatz 12
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.katek-group.com
ISIN: DE000A2TSQH7
WKN: A2TSQH
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
