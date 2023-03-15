EQS-Adhoc: KATEK SE: KATEK SE: KATEK SE Group wins new major customer in the eMobility sector

EQS-Ad-hoc: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders

KATEK SE: KATEK SE Group wins new major customer in the eMobility sector Munich, March 15, 2023 - eSystems MTG GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of KATEK SE and responsible for charging solutions in the field of eMobility, today received a framework agreement from an European automotive manufacturer. The framework agreement covers a period of 5 years and has a call-off volume of over one million units of AC wall boxes of the latest ghostONE generation. The volume may significantly decrease or increase in line with customer call-offs.

Contact:

KATEK Investor Relations

Ramona Kasper

Group Head Marketing & Communications

ir@katek-group.com

