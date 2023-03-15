|
15.03.2023 14:50:40
EQS-Adhoc: KATEK SE: KATEK SE: KATEK SE Group wins new major customer in the eMobility sector
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KATEK SE / Key word(s): Incoming Orders
KATEK SE: KATEK SE Group wins new major customer in the eMobility sector
Munich, March 15, 2023 - eSystems MTG GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of KATEK SE and responsible for charging solutions in the field of eMobility, today received a framework agreement from an European automotive manufacturer. The framework agreement covers a period of 5 years and has a call-off volume of over one million units of AC wall boxes of the latest ghostONE generation. The volume may significantly decrease or increase in line with customer call-offs.
Contact:
KATEK Investor Relations
Ramona Kasper
Group Head Marketing & Communications
ir@katek-group.com
+ 49 160 970 88 676
15-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KATEK SE
|Promenadeplatz 12
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.katek-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2TSQH7
|WKN:
|A2TSQH
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1583433
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1583433 15-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!