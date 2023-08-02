02.08.2023 12:43:43

EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

02-Aug-2023 / 12:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, Germany, August 2, 2023 Against the backdrop of the updated corporate planning and the good earnings development in the first half of 2023, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, is raising its earnings forecast for the Group for the 2023 financial year.

In contrast to the outlook published in March, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to report positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD thus plans to report clearly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and a consolidated net income for the year.

The half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023 will be published on August 15, 2023.
 


End of Inside Information

02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504-1209
E-mail: info@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1694391

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1694391  02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1694391&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG 1,81 5,85% KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen