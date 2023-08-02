|
02.08.2023 12:43:43
EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast
Cologne, Germany, August 2, 2023 Against the backdrop of the updated corporate planning and the good earnings development in the first half of 2023, KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, is raising its earnings forecast for the Group for the 2023 financial year.
In contrast to the outlook published in March, in which slightly negative values were expected for the operating result (EBIT) and the EBIT margin, KHD now plans to report positive values for EBIT and the EBIT margin in the 2023 consolidated financial statements. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD thus plans to report clearly positive earnings before taxes (EBT) and a consolidated net income for the year.
The half-year financial report as of June 30, 2023 will be published on August 15, 2023.
End of Inside Information
02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504-1209
|E-mail:
|info@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1694391
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1694391 02-Aug-2023 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KHD Humboldt Wedag International AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|1,81
|5,85%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen etwas tiefer -- ATX zum Handelsschluss im Plus -- DAX schließt schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es im Donnerstagshandel aufwärts, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex abgab. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag seitwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen zeigten sich mit gemischten Vorzeichen.