KHD Humboldt Wedag International Aktie

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WKN: 657800 / ISIN: DE0006578008

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04.08.2026 16:33:54

EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD raises Earnings Forecast

04-Aug-2026 / 16:33 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cologne, Germany, August 4, 2026 – KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, Germany, is raising the KHD Group’s earnings forecast for the 2026 financial year in light of the positive development of the earnings position in the 2025 financial year to date and the updated corporate planning.

Revenues are forecast to be about 30% (previously: about 20%) above the previous year's level. In contrast to the outlook published in March, which expected the (adjusted) operating result (EBIT) and the (adjusted) EBIT margin to be below the previous year’s level, KHD now plans significant improvements in the 2026 consolidated financial statements for the (adjusted) EBIT and the (adjusted) EBIT margin compared to the 2025 financial year. Adjusted EBIT is expected to reach more than €10 million. Taking into account a positive financial result, KHD plans earnings before taxes (EBT) of more than €15 million.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
 


End of Inside Information

04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504-1209
E-mail: info@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 5299008OP61LV2OHKN14
EQS News ID: 2377150

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2377150  04-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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