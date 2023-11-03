EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives Letter of Award

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives Letter of Award



03-Nov-2023 / 12:19 CET/CEST

KHD receives Letter of Award



Cologne, Germany, November 3, 2023 – Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, received a Letter of Award from the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The Letter of Award relates to a new kiln line, seven new clinker grinding units, one upgrade of a clinker grinding unit and three slag grinding units with (in total) eleven KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning comprise a potential order volume of an equivalent of than € 50 million. The customer as well as HW India are currently negotiating with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract package.



HW India will book the order intake after the contracts will have been concluded and all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contracts will have been fulfilled.

Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a

51149 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107

E-Mail:

Website:

