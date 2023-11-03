|
03.11.2023 12:19:11
EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD receives Letter of Award
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Letter of Intent
KHD receives Letter of Award
Cologne, Germany, November 3, 2023 – Humboldt Wedag India Private Limited (HW India), New Delhi, India, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, received a Letter of Award from the customer UltraTech Cement Limited. The Letter of Award relates to a new kiln line, seven new clinker grinding units, one upgrade of a clinker grinding unit and three slag grinding units with (in total) eleven KHD roller presses. The engineering and supply of equipment as well as supervision services related to erection and commissioning comprise a potential order volume of an equivalent of than € 50 million. The customer as well as HW India are currently negotiating with the aim of concluding a corresponding EP (Engineering and Procurement) contract package.
HW India will book the order intake after the contracts will have been concluded and all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contracts will have been fulfilled.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
End of Inside Information
03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504-1209
|E-mail:
|info@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1764781
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1764781 03-Nov-2023 CET/CEST
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|1,56
|6,85%
