KHD Humboldt Wedag International Aktie
WKN: 657800 / ISIN: DE0006578008
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12.06.2026 10:29:14
EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD wins major contract in the USA
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EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
KHD wins major contract in the USA
Cologne, Germany, June 12, 2026 – Humboldt Wedag, Inc. (HW Inc), Peachtree Corners / Georgia, USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with the customer Alamo Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Buzzi S.p.A. Group. The engineering and supply of equipment for a new cement grinding facility comprise an order volume of an equivalent of more than € 40 million.
HW Inc will book the order intake after all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contract will have been fulfilled.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
End of Inside Information
12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
|Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
|51149 Köln
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)221 6504 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)221 6504-1209
|E-mail:
|info@khd.com
|Internet:
|www.khd.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006578008
|WKN:
|657800
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2344712
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2344712 12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST
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