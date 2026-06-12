EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD wins major contract in the USA

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD wins major contract in the USA



12-Jun-2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



KHD wins major contract in the USA

Cologne, Germany, June 12, 2026 – Humboldt Wedag, Inc. (HW Inc), Peachtree Corners / Georgia, USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with the customer Alamo Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Buzzi S.p.A. Group. The engineering and supply of equipment for a new cement grinding facility comprise an order volume of an equivalent of more than € 40 million.



HW Inc will book the order intake after all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contract will have been fulfilled.

Additional Information:

ISIN: DE0006578008

Securities identification number (WKN): 657800

Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a

51149 Cologne, Germany

Contact:

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG

Jürgen Luckas

Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107

E-Mail:

Website:

– Humboldt Wedag, Inc. (HW Inc), Peachtree Corners / Georgia, USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with the customer Alamo Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Buzzi S.p.A. Group. The engineering and supply of equipment for a new cement grinding facility comprise an order volume of an equivalent of more than € 40 million.HW Inc will book the order intake after all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contract will have been fulfilled.ISIN: DE0006578008Securities identification number (WKN): 657800Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock ExchangeKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGVon-der-Wettern-Str. 4a51149 Cologne, GermanyKHD Humboldt Wedag International AGJürgen LuckasChief Financial OfficerTel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com Website: www.khd.com



End of Inside Information

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