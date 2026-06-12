KHD Humboldt Wedag International Aktie

KHD Humboldt Wedag International für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 657800 / ISIN: DE0006578008

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12.06.2026 10:29:14

EQS-Adhoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD wins major contract in the USA

EQS-Ad-hoc: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG / Key word(s): Significant contracts
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG: KHD wins major contract in the USA

12-Jun-2026 / 10:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KHD wins major contract in the USA
Cologne, Germany, June 12, 2026 – Humboldt Wedag, Inc. (HW Inc), Peachtree Corners / Georgia, USA, a subsidiary of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (KHD), Cologne, has signed a contract with the customer Alamo Cement Company, a subsidiary of the Buzzi S.p.A. Group. The engineering and supply of equipment for a new cement grinding facility comprise an order volume of an equivalent of more than € 40 million.

HW Inc will book the order intake after all the conditions to fully commence with the execution of the work as specified in the contract will have been fulfilled.
Additional Information:
ISIN: DE0006578008
Securities identification number (WKN): 657800
Market segment: Regulated Market (General Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Cologne, Germany
Contact:
KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Jürgen Luckas
Chief Financial Officer
Tel.: +49 (0)221 – 6504-1107
E-Mail: juergen.luckas@khd.com
Website: www.khd.com
 


End of Inside Information

12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG
Von-der-Wettern-Str. 4a
51149 Köln
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)221 6504 0
Fax: +49 (0)221 6504-1209
E-mail: info@khd.com
Internet: www.khd.com
ISIN: DE0006578008
WKN: 657800
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2344712

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2344712  12-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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