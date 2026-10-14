KION GROUP Aktie
WKN DE: KGX888 / ISIN: DE000KGX8881
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14.10.2026 10:33:53
EQS-Adhoc: KION GROUP AG: KION adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2026 and defers expected timing of mid-term targets beyond 2027
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EQS-Ad-hoc: KION GROUP AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year/Results / Quarter
Disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
Keyword(s): Outlook/Quarterly financials
KION GROUP AG
Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
60549 Frankfurt am Main
ISIN DE000KGX8881
KION GROUP AG: KION adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2026 and defers expected timing of mid-term targets beyond 2027
Frankfurt/Main, October 14, 2026
For the third quarter of 2026, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG expects, on the basis of the preliminary results at the level of KION Group, revenue to be approximately € 2,835 million, in line with market expectations, and adjusted EBIT of approximately € 203 million, which is below market expectations (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 211 million). Free cash flow is expected to be slightly below market expectations at approximately € 100 million (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 106 million).
In the Industrial Trucks & Services segment (ITS), revenue is expected to be approximately € 1,955 million, in line with market expectations, and adjusted EBIT to amount to approximately € 163 million, which is below market expectations (Vara Research consensus as of October 14, 2026: € 175 million).
In the Intelligent Automation Solutions segment (IAS), revenue is expected to be approximately € 890 million and adjusted EBIT to be approximately € 66 million, both in line with market expectations.
Based on the preliminary results of the third quarter 2026, the Executive Board of KION GROUP AG has today reduced the current outlook for fiscal year 2026 as shown below. The adjustments are mostly due to the order intake in the ITS segment for the third quarter which did not materialize as expected.
1 Disclosures for the ITS and IAS segments also include intra-group cross-segment revenue and effects on EBIT.
2 The outlook 2026 was prepared in accordance with the definition of the key performance indicator free cash flow applicable from the 2026 fiscal year onward.
In light of the revised outlook for fiscal year 2026 and the prevailing market conditions, KION now expects to achieve the mid-term targets of a double-digit adjusted EBIT-margin on group level and both operational segments later than 2027.
All financial figures stated are preliminary. The report of KION GROUP AG for the third quarter of 2026 will be published as planned on October, 29, 2026.
Explanations and reconciliations of the key financial figures used can be found in the Annual Report 2025 of KION GROUP AG (available at https://www.kiongroup.com/en/Investor-Relations/Publications/), in particular on pages 39 et seq.
Disclosing persons:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations & KION Group Communications
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 414
markus.georgi@kiongroup.com
Raj Junginger
Director Investor Relations
Phone +49 (0)69 201 107 942
raj.junginger@kiongroup.com
End of Inside Information
14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KION GROUP AG
|Thea-Rasche-Straße 8
|60549 Frankfurt/Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 20110-0
|E-mail:
|info@kiongroup.com
|Internet:
|www.kiongroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KGX8881
|WKN:
|KGX888
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|5299005KY91C4C6U9H17
|EQS News ID:
|2415604
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2415604 14-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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