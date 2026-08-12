Klöckner Aktie
WKN DE: KC0100 / ISIN: DE000KC01000
|
12.08.2026 12:21:14
EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Delisting will take effect on August 12, 2026 in accordance with the resolution of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Other
Klöckner & Co SE ("Company") was informed today of the resolution reached by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 12, 2026, that the application for withdrawal of the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000KC01000 will take effect on August 12, 2026. It is expected that trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will cease at the end of the day on August 12, 2026. In addition, the Company will request that its shares will no longer be traded over-the-counter on the stock exchanges in Berlin (Tradegate BSX), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart, and that existing listings will be discontinued shortly.
Contact: Investors
Fabian Joseph
Head of Investor Relations
+49 211 88245-488
fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com
Press
Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson
Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR
+49 211 88245-360
christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com
End of Inside Information
12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Klöckner & Co SE
|Peter-Müller-Straße 24
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)211-8824-5900
|E-mail:
|info@kloeckner.com
|Internet:
|www.kloeckner.com
|ISIN:
|DE000KC01000, DE000KC11116
|WKN:
|KC0100, KC1111
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|LEI Code:
|529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
|EQS News ID:
|2381410
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2381410 12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST
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|Klöckner & Co (KlöCo)
|12,20
|0,16%
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