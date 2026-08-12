EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Delisting will take effect on August 12, 2026 in accordance with the resolution of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Other

Klöckner & Co SE: Delisting will take effect on August 12, 2026 in accordance with the resolution of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



12-Aug-2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Klöckner & Co SE ("Company") was informed today of the resolution reached by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 12, 2026, that the application for withdrawal of the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000KC01000 will take effect on August 12, 2026. It is expected that trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will cease at the end of the day on August 12, 2026. In addition, the Company will request that its shares will no longer be traded over-the-counter on the stock exchanges in Berlin (Tradegate BSX), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart, and that existing listings will be discontinued shortly.

Contact: Investors

Fabian Joseph

Head of Investor Relations

+49 211 88245-488

fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com



Press

Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson

Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR

+49 211 88245-360

christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com





End of Inside Information

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