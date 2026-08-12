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WKN DE: KC0100 / ISIN: DE000KC01000

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12.08.2026 12:21:14

EQS-Adhoc: Klöckner & Co SE: Delisting will take effect on August 12, 2026 in accordance with the resolution of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

EQS-Ad-hoc: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Other
Klöckner & Co SE: Delisting will take effect on August 12, 2026 in accordance with the resolution of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

12-Aug-2026 / 12:21 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Klöckner & Co SE ("Company") was informed today of the resolution reached by the Management Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on August 12, 2026, that the application for withdrawal of the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under ISIN DE000KC01000 will take effect on August 12, 2026. It is expected that trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange will cease at the end of the day on August 12, 2026. In addition, the Company will request that its shares will no longer be traded over-the-counter on the stock exchanges in Berlin (Tradegate BSX), Düsseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich and Stuttgart, and that existing listings will be discontinued shortly.
  Contact: Investors
Fabian Joseph
Head of Investor Relations
+49 211 88245-488
fabian.joseph@kloeckner.com

Press
Christian Pokropp – Press Spokesperson
Head of Corporate Communications | Head of Group HR
+49 211 88245-360
christian.pokropp@kloeckner.com
 


End of Inside Information

12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Klöckner & Co SE
Peter-Müller-Straße 24
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211-8824-5900
E-mail: info@kloeckner.com
Internet: www.kloeckner.com
ISIN: DE000KC01000, DE000KC11116
WKN: KC0100, KC1111
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900CQ31CN6GV5LL52
EQS News ID: 2381410

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2381410  12-Aug-2026 CET/CEST

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