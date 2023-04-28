EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert AG beats market expectation in the first quarter of 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Interim Report/Forecast

Knaus Tabbert AG: Knaus Tabbert AG beats market expectation in the first quarter of 2023



28-Apr-2023 / 12:39 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Preliminary revenues for the first quarter of 2023 amount to EUR 368.5 million and preliminary EBITDA to EUR 32.7 million, both significantly above market expectations.



The available consensus estimates for the first quarter of 2023 are on average revenues of EUR 305.1 million and EBITDA of EUR 26.8 million.



The reason for this significant increase in profitability is the changed chassis purchasing strategy and the resulting positive product mix effects.



This development in the first quarter of 2023 continues to be in line with the full-year earnings guidance published on March 31, 2023. The Management Board maintains its full-year earnings guidance unchanged.



The publication of the final results for the first quarter of 2023 is scheduled for May 10, 2023.



Contact:

Investor Relations - Manuel Taverne - m.taverne@knaustabbet.de - +49 152 02092909

28-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

