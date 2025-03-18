|
18.03.2025 23:52:39
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast
According to preliminary figures, KNAUS TABBERT reached a consolidated revenue of EUR 1,082.1 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 1,441.0 million). The lower consolidated revenue in 2024 was mainly due to the production stoppages totalling more than two months in the 2024 financial year.
After taking into account significant effects from adjustments, particularly in connection with necessary restructuring measures, preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 28.4 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 123.8 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 2.6%. On the one hand, the lower revenue had an impact on the earnings situation (negative economies of scale). On the other hand, temporary measures to promote sales as well as risk provisions and specific valuation allowances had an additional negative impact on earnings.
Forecast 2025
In the 2025 financial year, the Management Board expects consolitated revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million). Earnings power, expressed in terms of the adjusted EBITDA margin, is expected to be in the range of 5.0% to 6.5%.
All information on the 2024 business figures is based on unaudited and preliminary figures in accordance with IFRS.
End of Inside Information
18-March-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2102706
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2102706 18-March-2025 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Knaus Tabbertmehr Nachrichten
|
23:52
|EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das Geschäftsjahr 2024 und Prognose 2025 (EQS Group)
|
23:52
|EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025 (EQS Group)
|
16.03.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Knaus Tabbert gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
05.12.24
|Knaus Tabbert-Aktie zieht an: Finanzchef ausgetauscht (dpa-AFX)
|
05.12.24