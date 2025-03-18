EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Forecast

Knaus Tabbert AG: Preliminary results for the 2024 financial year and forecast for 2025



18-March-2025

According to preliminary figures, KNAUS TABBERT reached a consolidated revenue of EUR 1,082.1 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 1,441.0 million). The lower consolidated revenue in 2024 was mainly due to the production stoppages totalling more than two months in the 2024 financial year.

After taking into account significant effects from adjustments, particularly in connection with necessary restructuring measures, preliminary adjusted EBITDA amounted to EUR 28.4 million in the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 123.8 million). This corresponds to an EBITDA margin (adjusted) of 2.6%. On the one hand, the lower revenue had an impact on the earnings situation (negative economies of scale). On the other hand, temporary measures to promote sales as well as risk provisions and specific valuation allowances had an additional negative impact on earnings.

Forecast 2025

In the 2025 financial year, the Management Board expects consolitated revenue of around one billion euros (EUR 1,000 million). Earnings power, expressed in terms of the adjusted EBITDA margin, is expected to be in the range of 5.0% to 6.5%.

All information on the 2024 business figures is based on unaudited and preliminary figures in accordance with IFRS.