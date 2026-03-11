EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year

Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year



Knaus Tabbert AG has today published selected financial figures for the 2025 financial year based on preliminary, unaudited figures.

According to these figures, 2025 revenue amounted to EUR 1.002 billion and the adjusted EBITDA margin* has reached around 2.7%.

“We have reached our revenue forecast and we consider the adjusted EBITDA margin to be a respectable result given the continued challenging economic environment,” said the Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG.

Knaus Tabbert AG plans to publish its final audited financial results for the 2025 financial year on 31 March 2026 as scheduled.

*An explanation of the alternative performance indicators can be found in the published annual financial statements, which are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.