11.03.2026 16:41:04

EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year

11-March-2026 / 16:41 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year

Knaus Tabbert AG has today published selected financial figures for the 2025 financial year based on preliminary, unaudited figures.

According to these figures, 2025 revenue amounted to EUR 1.002 billion and the adjusted EBITDA margin* has reached around 2.7%.

“We have reached our revenue forecast and we consider the adjusted EBITDA margin to be a respectable result given the continued challenging economic environment,” said the Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG.

Knaus Tabbert AG plans to publish its final audited financial results for the 2025 financial year on 31 March 2026 as scheduled.

*An explanation of the alternative performance indicators can be found in the published annual financial statements, which are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.



End of Inside Information

11-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2289828

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2289828  11-March-2026 CET/CEST

