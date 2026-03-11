Knaus Tabbert Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504
|
11.03.2026 16:41:04
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Results / Full year
Knaus Tabbert AG publishes selected preliminary financial figures for the 2025 financial year
Knaus Tabbert AG has today published selected financial figures for the 2025 financial year based on preliminary, unaudited figures.
According to these figures, 2025 revenue amounted to EUR 1.002 billion and the adjusted EBITDA margin* has reached around 2.7%.
“We have reached our revenue forecast and we consider the adjusted EBITDA margin to be a respectable result given the continued challenging economic environment,” said the Management Board of Knaus Tabbert AG.
Knaus Tabbert AG plans to publish its final audited financial results for the 2025 financial year on 31 March 2026 as scheduled.
*An explanation of the alternative performance indicators can be found in the published annual financial statements, which are available in the Investor Relations section of the company's website.
End of Inside Information
11-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2289828
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2289828 11-March-2026 CET/CEST
