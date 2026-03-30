Knaus Tabbert Aktie
WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504
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30.03.2026 22:16:35
EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026
The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert today approved the forecast for fiscal year 2026. Based on current business performance and internal planning, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0% for the 2026 fiscal year.
To align cost structures and production capacities with expected market demand, the Management Board has approved a comprehensive package of measures. This program includes, in particular, the relocation of production of certain product lines, organizational adjustments combined with overhead cost reduction, productivity improvements, adjustments to fixed and variable employee compensation, savings in other operating expenses, and measures to increase margins.
Achieving the forecast is among other things contingent upon the planned implementation of the approved measures.
End of Inside Information
30-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Knaus Tabbert AG
|Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
|94118 Jandelsbrunn
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-1
|Fax:
|+49 (0)8583 / 21-380
|E-mail:
|info@knaustabbert.de
|Internet:
|www.knaustabbert.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A2YN504
|WKN:
|A2YN50
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2300814
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2300814 30-March-2026 CET/CEST
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