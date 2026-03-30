EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year

Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026



30-March-2026 / 22:16 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

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Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert today approved the forecast for fiscal year 2026. Based on current business performance and internal planning, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0% for the 2026 fiscal year.

To align cost structures and production capacities with expected market demand, the Management Board has approved a comprehensive package of measures. This program includes, in particular, the relocation of production of certain product lines, organizational adjustments combined with overhead cost reduction, productivity improvements, adjustments to fixed and variable employee compensation, savings in other operating expenses, and measures to increase margins.

Achieving the forecast is among other things contingent upon the planned implementation of the approved measures.