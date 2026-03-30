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WKN DE: A2YN50 / ISIN: DE000A2YN504

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30.03.2026 22:16:35

EQS-Adhoc: Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knaus Tabbert AG / Key word(s): Forecast / Full year
Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

30-March-2026 / 22:16 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knaus Tabbert AG Releases Forecast for Fiscal Year 2026

The Management Board of Knaus Tabbert today approved the forecast for fiscal year 2026. Based on current business performance and internal planning, the Management Board expects consolidated revenue of approximately EUR 950 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.0% to 7.0% for the 2026 fiscal year.

To align cost structures and production capacities with expected market demand, the Management Board has approved a comprehensive package of measures. This program includes, in particular, the relocation of production of certain product lines, organizational adjustments combined with overhead cost reduction, productivity improvements, adjustments to fixed and variable employee compensation, savings in other operating expenses, and measures to increase margins.

Achieving the forecast is among other things contingent upon the planned implementation of the approved measures.



End of Inside Information

30-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knaus Tabbert AG
Helmut-Knaus-Str. 1
94118 Jandelsbrunn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8583 / 21-1
Fax: +49 (0)8583 / 21-380
E-mail: info@knaustabbert.de
Internet: www.knaustabbert.de
ISIN: DE000A2YN504
WKN: A2YN50
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
EQS News ID: 2300814

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2300814  30-March-2026 CET/CEST

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