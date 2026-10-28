Knorr-Bremse Aktie

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WKN DE: KBX100 / ISIN: DE000KBX1006

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28.10.2026 18:44:43

EQS-Adhoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: With an overall strong Q3/26 Rail Division Order Intake below expectations | Revenue and FCF expected at upper end of guidance ranges

EQS-Ad-hoc: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft: With an overall strong Q3/26 Rail Division Order Intake below expectations | Revenue and FCF expected at upper end of guidance ranges

28-Oct-2026 / 18:44 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Knorr-Bremse publishes financial figures for the third quarter of 2026: With an overall strong Q3/26 Rail Division Order Intake below expectations | Revenue and FCF expected at upper end of guidance ranges

Munich, October 28th, 2026

Knorr-Bremse AG expects revenue and Free Cashflow at the upper end of respective guidance ranges and expects the following financial results for the Group for the reporting period from July to September 2026 (Q3/26):

  • Order intake of approximately EUR 2.05 billion (Vara Consensus: EUR 2.16 billion); Rail Division approximately EUR 1.05 billion (Vara Consensus: EUR 1.18 billion) and Truck Division approximately EUR 1.02 billion (Vara Consensus: EUR 0.99 billion).
  • Free Cashflow of approximately EUR 238 million, around 50% above the prior-year quarter (Q3/25: EUR 159 million).
  • Revenue of approximately EUR 2.05 billion (Vara Consensus: EUR 2.09 billion).
  • Operating EBIT of approximately EUR 299 million (Vara Consensus: EUR 304 million).
  • Operating EBIT margin of approximately 14.6% (Vara Consensus: 14.6%).
  • Earnings per share of EUR 1.09 (Vara Consensus: EUR 1.17).

The Q3/26 financial figures are partly above and partly below analysts’ expectations as summarized in the Vara Research consensus for Q3/26 dated October 13th, 2026.

The Rail Division order intake, which generally fluctuates during the year due to project driven business, amounted to EUR 1.05 billion in the third quarter and was approximately EUR 130 million below the current Vara Consensus expectation of EUR 1.18 billion. This development is primarily attributable to the postponement of customer orders totaling around EUR 80 million, which Knorr-Bremse expects to be awarded within the next six months, as well as a project in Europe that Knorr-Bremse did not actively pursue for profitability reasons. For the fourth quarter of 2026, Knorr-Bremse expects a partial catch up and again expects a Rail division order intake of approximately EUR 1.2 billion.

For full-year 2026, Knorr-Bremse confirms its revenue guidance of EUR 8.1 billion to EUR 8.3 billion, an operating EBIT margin of 14.0% to 14.5%, and a Free Cashflow of EUR 750 million to EUR 850 million. The company expects both revenue and Free Cashflow to be at the upper end of the respective ranges.

The full quarterly statement including all financial figures will be published as scheduled on October 29th, 2026.

Important Information

This announcement may contain certain forward-looking statements, estimates, views and forecasts regarding the future development of the Company. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” or “should,” and comparable expressions. Such statements are based on the current views, assumptions and forecasts of the Management Board of Knorr-Bremse and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. All forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this ad hoc announcement. Knorr-Bremse undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements.

Press Contact
Alexander Stechert-Mayerhöfer
Head of Corporate Communications
Phone: +49 89 3547-1942
E-mail: alexander.stechert-mayerhoefer@knorr-bremse.com		 Investor Relations Contact
Andreas Spitzauer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 89 3547-0593
E-mail: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
   

 



End of Inside Information

28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft
Moosacher Strasse 80
80809 Munich
Germany
Phone: +49 89 3547 0
E-mail: investor.relations@knorr-bremse.com
Internet: ir.knorr-bremse.com
ISIN: DE000KBX1006
WKN: KBX100
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
LEI Code: 5299001GRRO0Z25YZT52
EQS News ID: 2424114

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2424114  28-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

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