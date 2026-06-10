Kontron Aktie

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WKN DE: A0X9EJ / ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5

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10.06.2026 18:39:43

EQS-Adhoc: Kontron AG: Ad hoc announcement / Ennoconn Corporation intends to launch a mandatory takeover offer to Kontron AG shareholders

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Mergers and Acquisitions / Takeover Offer
Kontron AG: Ad hoc announcement / Ennoconn Corporation intends to launch a mandatory takeover offer to Kontron AG shareholders

10-Jun-2026 / 18:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, 10 June 2026

 

Ennoconn Corporation, the largest shareholder of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com) ("Kontron"), informed Kontron on 10 June 2026 that it had exceeded the threshold of 30% of the voting rights in Kontron and is therefore required to make a mandatory takeover offer to all shareholders of Kontron to acquire their shares listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5; WKN: A0X9EJ). The offer price shall amount to EUR 23.5 per share in cash. According to information provided by Ennoconn Corporation, it intends to publish the offer document in due course.

Kontron will review the mandatory takeover offer, in particular the offer price, in accordance with the applicable statutory provisions and will comment thereon. The price represents a premium of only 2.4% over the closing price on 9 June 2026 and, according to Ennoconn Corporation, exceeds the statutory minimum price of EUR 23.48.

In accordance with regulatory requirements, and in light of the forthcoming publication of the mandatory takeover offer, Kontron is suspending the share buyback program announced on 25 March 2026 ("Share Buyback Program I 2026") with immediate effect until completion of the mandatory takeover offer.

Hannes Niederhauser, CEO of Kontron, has already stated that he intends to remain invested in Kontron and will not accept the mandatory takeover offer in respect of the shares in Kontron held by him, representing approximately 2.2% of the share capital (1,393,963 shares).



End of Inside Information

10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Phone: +43 (732) 7664 - 0
E-mail: ir@kontron.com
Internet: https://www.kontron.com
ISIN: AT0000A0E9W5
WKN: A0X9EJ
Indices: SDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; BX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
EQS News ID: 2343630

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2343630  10-Jun-2026 CET/CEST

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