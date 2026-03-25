EQS-Adhoc: Kontron AG: Kontron AG resolves on a new Share Buyback Program I 2026 for own shares

EQS-Ad-hoc: Kontron AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

Kontron AG: Kontron AG resolves on a new Share Buyback Program I 2026 for own shares



25-March-2026 / 12:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





25 March 2026 | Austria

On 25 March 2026, the Executive Board of Kontron AG (www.kontron.com, ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) resolved on the implementation of a new share buyback program for own shares ("Share Buyback Program I 2026") in accordance with § 65 para. 1 no. 8 of the Austrian Stock Corporation Act (AktG) by utilizing the authorization granted by the ordinary shareholder meeting on 11 June 2025, published on 13 June 2025 via an electronic information dissemination system.

The Executive Board's decision to launch the Share Buyback Program I 2026 was taken against the background of the current share price of the company, which, from the Executive Board's perspective, represents a very attractive level.

The share buyback under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 will be made for the account of Kontron AG and managed by a credit institution that resolves upon the purchase timing independently and uninfluenced from Kontron AG and will conduct the share buyback under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 in accordance with the provisions set forth in article 3 of the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 as of 8 March 2016. It is intended to use the repurchased shares for all purposes in accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting on 11 June 2025.

The intended volume under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 amounts to up to 2.900.000 shares, corresponding to approximately 4.54% of the current share capital of Kontron AG. The Share Buyback Program I 2026 is planned to commence on Thursday, 26 March 2026 and to last until (and including) 30 September 2026 at the latest. The safe-harbour rule (Art 5 Market Abuse Regulation) will be applied to the buy-back program. Repurchases of shares under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 may be carried out both on the stock exchange and via multilateral trading facilities (MTFs). Repurchase of shares may be made up to a price cap of EUR 24 per share. In addition, the purchase price may not range more than 10% below or above the average Kontron share price of the last 5 trading days in XETRA trading. The maximum envisaged amount to be utilized by Kontron AG under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 is EUR 50million.

Details on transactions made under the Share Buyback Program I 2026 as well as amendments, if any, will be published on the website of Kontron AG under: https://www.kontron.com/en/group/investors/capital-measures/share-buyback-programs

This announcement is no public offer for the purchase of shares of Kontron AG and does not impose any obligations for Kontron AG or any of its subsidiaries to accept any offers to repurchase shares of Kontron AG.