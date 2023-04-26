|
26.04.2023 08:56:35
EQS-Adhoc: KPS AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2022/2023 due to weaker demand in individual key markets
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KPS AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
KPS AG: Adjustment of the forecast for the financial year 2022/2023 due to weaker demand in individual key markets
The Executive Board of KPS AG revises its forecast published on 6 January 2023. For the current financial year 2022/2023, the Executive Board of KPS AG currently expects consolidated revenues to be slightly below the previous year's level (FY 2021/2022: EUR 179.5 million) and consolidated EBITDA to be in a range between EUR 11 million and EUR 14 million.
The Executive Board issued its original forecast in anticipation of higher demand and built up the corresponding personnel capacities in the KPS Group in the past. The current business climate in the retail sector, KPS's core segment, however, led to a general reluctance to take on new projects - especially in the digital sector. This resulted in a decline in sales in individual high-priced markets and business areas as well as a lack of staff utilisation and idle capacity costs. Furthermore, increased wage Inflation has impacted the Group's profitability. KPS has already initiated measures to adjust staffing levels in the affected business units to reflect the changing market environment.
KPS AG will publish the key financial figures for the first half of 2022/2023 with the full half-year report on 8 May 2023.
Leonardo Musso
Sole member of Management Board
Unterföhring, 26 April 2023
Contact:
KPS AG
End of Inside Information
26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KPS AG
|Beta-Str. 10 h
|85774 Unterföhring
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 356 31-3300
|E-mail:
|ulrike.schaefer@kps.com
|Internet:
|www.kps.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1A6V48
|WKN:
|A1A6V4
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1617027
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1617027 26-Apr-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KPS AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu KPS AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KPS AG
|2,90
|-1,02%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZahlenflut: ATX schließt höher -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX beendet Handel an der Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich.
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stieg am Donnerstag etwas an. Der DAX zeigte sich letztendlich knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. An den US-Börsen dominierten am Donnerstag die Bullen. Die Tendenz an den Märkten in Fernost war positiv.