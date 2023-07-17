EQS-Adhoc: Krones AG: Krones raises full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023

17.07.2023 10:57:09

Krones AG: Krones raises full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023

Krones AG: Krones raises full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023

17-Jul-2023
17 July 2023

 

Krones raises full-year guidance for revenue growth in 2023

Krones total operating performance developed well in the second quarter of 2023, despite the ongoing tight situation on procurement markets, particularly for electronic components. This is attributable to the companys improved production processes. On the basis of current production planning for the second half of 2023, the Executive Board has raised the guidance for revenue growth in the full year 2023 to between 11% and 13% (previously 8% to 11%).

At the same time, Krones has confirmed the guidance for the other financial targets. This means the company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 9% to 10% and ROCE of 15% to 17% in 2023.

Krones will publish its business figures for the second quarter and the first six months of 2023 in its interim financial report on 1 August 2023.

Explanations of the cited financial performance indicators are provided on page 72 of the Krones Groups Annual Report 2022 at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2022_Konzern_e.pdf.

 

Contact:

Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169
E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com

 

 

 



Language: English
Company: Krones AG
Böhmerwaldstraße 5
93073 Neutraubling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9401 701169
Fax: +49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
E-mail: investor-relations@krones.com
Internet: www.krones.com
ISIN: DE0006335003
WKN: 633500
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
