19.10.2022 10:02:48
EQS-Adhoc: Krones AG: Krones raises guidance for revenue growth in 2022
EQS-Ad-hoc: KRONES AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Ad-hoc release
19 October 2022
Krones raises guidance for revenue growth in 2022
Due to the continued very strong demand for Krones products and services, as well as good management of supply chain shortages, the company expects to maintain good production capacity utilisation in the fourth quarter of 2022. Based on current planning, Krones is therefore raising its guidance for revenue growth in the full year 2022 from 10% to 12% (previously 5% to 8%).
The guidance for the other two financial targets remains unchanged. This means the company continues to expect an EBITDA margin of 8% to 9% and ROCE of 10% to 12% in 2022. The Executive Board is confident of reaching the upper end of the target range for both figures.
These forecasts are subject to the reservation that the war in Ukraine does not further escalate, the coronavirus situation does not worsen and there are no significant energy shortages. Details of the risks and opportunities are presented on pages 25 and 26 of the 2022 half-year report. This is available online at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/Q2_2022_e.pdf.
Figures on business performance in the third quarter of 2022 and the first nine months of 2022 will be published in the quarterly statement on 4 November 2022.
Explanations of the cited financial performance indicators are provided on page 61 of the Krones Groups Annual Report online at https://www.krones.com/media/downloads/GB_2021_Konzern_e.pdf.
Contact:
Olaf Scholz
Head of Investor Relations, Krones AG
Tel.: +49 9401 70-1169
E-mail: olaf.scholz@krones.com
19-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Krones AG
|Böhmerwaldstraße 5
|93073 Neutraubling
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9401 701169
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9401 709 1 1169
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@krones.com
|Internet:
|www.krones.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006335003
|WKN:
|633500
|Indices:
|SDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1466741
