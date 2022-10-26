|
26.10.2022 15:53:53
EQS-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast/Quarter Results
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg
- ISIN DE0006204407 -
Admitted on the following German stock exchanges:
Frankfurt am Main and Munich
Market Segment: Prime Standard
Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft will publish its quarterly statement Q3/2022 on October 27, 2022. The KUKA Group financial figures will show a strong growth in the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2022. In detail, Order Intake will be at EUR 3,686m (increase of 36.7% compared to 9M/2021), Sales Revenues will be at EUR 2.769m (increase of 17.4% compared to 9M/2021) and EBIT margin will be at 2.9% (EBIT margin 9M/2921: 1.9%). The Free Cashflow will be negative at EUR - 128.6 m.
Based on this development, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft adjusts its current outlook for the full Fiscal Year 2022 as follows: Order Intake above EUR 3,900m (more than 10% above previous years figure) and Sales Revenues above EUR 3,600m (more than 10% above previous years figure). The outlook relating to the EBIT margin (around 3,0% according to Q3/2022) and the Earnings after Taxes is confirmed. The Free Cashflow will be below the initial guidance and may likely to be negative in a lower double-digit million number. This Free Cashflow development mainly results from higher inventories related to supply chain constraints.
Augsburg, 26 October 2022
KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
The Management Board
Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 7975-481
fax: +49 821 7975-213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com
26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
|Postfach 43 12 69
|86072 Augsburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)821 797 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)821 7975 - 333
|E-mail:
|IR@kuka.com
|Internet:
|www.kuka.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006204407
|WKN:
|620440
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich
|EQS News ID:
|1472869
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1472869 26-Oct-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu KUKA AGmehr Nachrichten
|
26.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022 (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|EQS-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Starkes Wachstum in den ersten neun Monaten GJ 2022 und Anpassung der Prognose (EQS Group)
|
10.05.22
|Freshworks Inc : Freshworks Powers KUKA with its Unified ITSM Solution Freshservice (Investegate)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft english (EQS Group)
|
30.03.22
|DGAP-DD: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft deutsch (EQS Group)
|
29.03.22
|KUKA-Aktie stabil: KUKA kann mehr Aufträge vermelden (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu KUKA AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|KUKA AG
|83,30
|0,60%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison und Notenbanken im Blick: US-Börsen in Grün -- ATX legt zu -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit kräftigen Verlusten
An den US-Börsen herrscht am Freitag Erholung. Der heimische Aktienmarkt kämpft sich am Freitag ins Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt einen Teil seiner Verluste wieder ab. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost zeigten sich vor dem Wochenende teils deutlich tiefer.