26.10.2022 15:53:53

EQS-Adhoc: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft: Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

26-Oct-2022 / 15:53 CET/CEST
 KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Zugspitzstrasse 140, 86165 Augsburg

 

- ISIN DE0006204407 -

 

Admitted on the following German stock exchanges:

Frankfurt am Main and Munich

 

Market Segment: Prime Standard

 

Publication of insider information in accordance with Article 17 MAR

 

Strong Growth in the first nine months FY 2022 and adjusted Outlook for FY 2022

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft will publish its quarterly statement Q3/2022 on October 27, 2022. The KUKA Group financial figures will show a strong growth in the first nine months of Fiscal Year 2022. In detail, Order Intake will be at EUR 3,686m (increase of 36.7% compared to 9M/2021), Sales Revenues will be at EUR 2.769m (increase of 17.4% compared to 9M/2021) and EBIT margin will be at 2.9% (EBIT margin 9M/2921: 1.9%). The Free Cashflow will be negative at EUR - 128.6 m.

Based on this development, KUKA Aktiengesellschaft adjusts its current outlook for the full Fiscal Year 2022 as follows: Order Intake above EUR 3,900m (more than 10% above previous years figure) and Sales Revenues above EUR 3,600m (more than 10% above previous years figure). The outlook relating to the EBIT margin (around 3,0% according to Q3/2022) and the Earnings after Taxes is confirmed. The Free Cashflow will be below the initial guidance and may likely to be negative in a lower double-digit million number. This Free Cashflow development mainly results from higher inventories related to supply chain constraints.

 

Augsburg, 26 October 2022

 

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

The Management Board


Contact:
Kerstin Heinrich
phone: +49 821 7975-481
fax: +49 821 7975-213
e-mail: kerstin.heinrich@kuka.com

Language: English
Company: KUKA Aktiengesellschaft
Postfach 43 12 69
86072 Augsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)821 797 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)821 7975 - 333
E-mail: IR@kuka.com
Internet: www.kuka.com
ISIN: DE0006204407
WKN: 620440
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich
