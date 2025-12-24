learnd Aktie

24.12.2025 12:10:14

EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out

EQS-Ad-hoc: learnd SE / Key word(s): Dividend
learnd SE: Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out

24-Dec-2025 / 12:10 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 para. 1 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)

 

Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out

The payment of the dividend announced in the ad hoc disclosure of 24 September 2025 is planned to take place at the latest upon the approval of the annual financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The dividend is intended to amount to EUR 0.40 per share.

The net proceeds from the sale of a majority stake of 50.5% would therefore have been used as follows:

(i) approximately 41% for the repayment of acquisition financing used for prior acquisitions,

(ii) approximately 24% for the distribution of the dividend,

(iii) approximately 10% for the repayment of existing shareholder loans as well as an additional loan.

The remaining amount was intended to be used to cover operating expenses.

 

 

Contact:

learnd SE

Gisbert Rühl
9, Rue de Bitbourg
L-1273 Luxembourg
ir@learnd.eu

 

 

Important Notice

 

This announcement may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by the Company’s management board. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected in such statements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements.

 



End of Inside Information

24-Dec-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: learnd SE
9, rue de Bitbourg
1273 Luxemburg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 27 47 91 555
Internet: https://learnd.co.uk/
ISIN: LU2358378979, LU2358379514
WKN: A3CS4Z, A3GSW5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2251426

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2251426  24-Dec-2025 CET/CEST

