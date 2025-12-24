EQS-Adhoc: learnd SE: Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out

EQS-Ad-hoc: learnd SE / Key word(s): Dividend

learnd SE: Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out



Dividend Payment and use of proceeds sale of a majority stake in learnd Ltd. as part of a management buy-out

The payment of the dividend announced in the ad hoc disclosure of 24 September 2025 is planned to take place at the latest upon the approval of the annual financial statements for the 2025 financial year. The dividend is intended to amount to EUR 0.40 per share.

The net proceeds from the sale of a majority stake of 50.5% would therefore have been used as follows:

(i) approximately 41% for the repayment of acquisition financing used for prior acquisitions,

(ii) approximately 24% for the distribution of the dividend,

(iii) approximately 10% for the repayment of existing shareholder loans as well as an additional loan.

The remaining amount was intended to be used to cover operating expenses.

Contact:

learnd SE

Gisbert Rühl

9, Rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

ir@learnd.eu

