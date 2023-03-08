|
08.03.2023 18:47:46
EQS-Adhoc: LEG Immobilien SE: Suspension of the dividend for business year 2022 in order to strengthen the balance sheet Increase in AFFO guidance
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEG Immobilien SE / Key word(s): Dividend/Change in Forecast
Management board and supervisory board of LEG Immobilien SE have decided among other things to propose a suspension of the dividend payment for business year 2022 to the annual general meeting on 17th of May 2023.
Against the background of the current market situation which is affected by high interest rates as well as ongoing uncertainty on the valuation of the real estate portfolio, the liquidity will be used to strengthen the balance sheet instead of paying a dividend.
For the year 2022 the FFO I was 482 million and came out in the upper half of the last valid guidance range of 475 - 485 million. As already announced in November 2022, LEG Immobilien SE has shifted its core KPI to the FFO I adjusted for capitalized capex measures, specifically AFFO (FFO I and AFFO as defined within the glossary of the annual report). For 2022 the AFFO reached 108.8 million. For 2023 the company expects an increase in the AFFO range to 125 - 140 million against the original range of 110 - 125 million. The improvement in the expected AFFO is driven on the one hand by a further reduction in new development volumes which will further bring down capex expenditures and accordingly increase the AFFO. On the other hand, the suspension of the dividend will lead to lower interest costs and positively contribute to the AFFO.
Contact:
Frank Kopfinger
Head of Investor Relations & Strategy
Tel. +49 (0)211/4568-550
Mob. +49 (0)1721739339
08-March-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|LEG Immobilien SE
|Flughafenstraße 99
|40474 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 211 / 4568 - 22 204
|E-mail:
|ir@leg-se.com
|Internet:
|www.leg-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000LEG1110
|WKN:
|LEG111
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1578069
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1578069 08-March-2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu LEG Immobilienmehr Nachrichten
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, buy (EQS Group)
|
10.03.23
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt LEG Immobilien auf 'Overweight' - Ziel 87 Euro (dpa-AFX)
|
09.03.23
|ROUNDUP 2: LEG setzt Dividende aus - Optimistischer für 2023 - Kurseinbruch (dpa-AFX)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, buy (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
09.03.23
|AKTIEN IM FOKUS/Immobilienbranche sehr schwach: LEG setzt Dividende aus (dpa-AFX)
Analysen zu LEG Immobilienmehr Analysen
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Baader Bank
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Baader Bank
|09.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|Warburg Research
|30.11.22
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.11.22
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.11.22
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|04.07.22
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.05.22
|LEG Immobilien Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|10.03.23
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.23
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.01.23
|LEG Immobilien Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|15.12.22
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.22
|LEG Immobilien Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|LEG Immobilien
|56,14
|-6,03%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Arbeitsmarkt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen
Am letzten Handelstag der Woche zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Anleger an der Wall Street bleiben im Freitagshandel zurückhaltend. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Freitag bergab.