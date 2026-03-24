LEIFHEIT Aktie
WKN: 646450 / ISIN: DE0006464506
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24.03.2026 11:20:04
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Dividend Proposal and Forecast for Financial Year 2026
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EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend payments/Forecast / Full year
Leifheit AG: Dividend Proposal and Forecast for Financial Year 2026
Nassau/Germany, 24 March 2026 – At a joint meeting with the Supervisory Board, the Management Board of Leifheit AG (ISIN DE0006464506) today approved the forecast for the 2026 financial year. At the same meeting today, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board also approved the dividend proposal for the 2025 financial year.
Dividend proposal: € 1.20 per eligible share
The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board resolved to propose a base dividend of € 0.50 and a special dividend of € 0.70 per eligible share to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 3 June 2026. This currently corresponds to a total payout of around €m 11.
This proposal is in line with Leifheit AG's dividend policy, which generally provides for distributing around 75% of the net result for the period or the free cash flow of a financial year as dividends. The additional special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to benefit from the Leifheit Group’s good liquidity position.
Last year, a base dividend of € 1.15 and a special dividend of € 0.05 were paid per eligible share for dividends.
Forecast 2026: Slight growth in turnover, with earnings at previous year’s level
In financial year 2026, the Leifheit Group will enter the next phase of implementing its corporate strategy. The focus will be on investments in marketing and innovation to strengthen the Leifheit brand and drive growth, while also prioritizing efficiency gains and structural cost improvements.
Through these targeted measures, the Management Board intends to effectively address the significant additional risks currently arising from developments in the global economic environment. These risks result particularly from the escalation in the Middle East and the associated sharp rises in energy, raw material and transport costs. The assumptions underlying the forecast for the development of the macroeconomic environment in 2026 are characterized by significant uncertainties regarding the impact of the conflict.
Despite all the challenges mentioned, the Management Board expects a slight growth in Group turnover for the 2026 financial year and earnings before interests and taxes (EBIT) to be roughly on previous year’s level (2025: according to preliminary calculations €m 10.0).
The positive effects from cost reduction and efficiency measures in the 2026 financial year will be targeted to finance additional growth initiatives, particularly in marketing activities in the first half of the year. As a result of these growth investments, EBIT in the first quarter of 2026 is expected to be in the low single-digit negative million-euro range.
Free cash flow for the 2026 financial year is expected to be roughly at the previous year's level (2025: according to preliminary calculations €m 6.4).
The full 2025 Annual Report will be available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations on 31 March 2026.
Contact:Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
24-March-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
|EQS News ID:
|2296702
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2296702 24-March-2026 CET/CEST
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